New head of Nebraska Statewide Arboretum wants to see more trees, gardens

The biggest challenge facing the group right now is a decline in tree planting across the state. The tree canopy is shrinking because of storm damage and the emerald ash borer, and too many people aren’t planting new trees.

“Being a tree-planting state, we don’t want to see that happening,” Pinneo said. “Right now, what we’re attempting to do is to explain to people the environmental and economic benefits that trees have on our community.”

On the environmental side, trees provide storm-water collection. On the economic side, Pinneo said, communities that have more trees in city centers or shopping areas tend to attract more people. Trees conserve energy by shading and preventing winds from hitting buildings. They also increase the lifeline of sidewalks by shading them.

Pinneo has an ash tree she has to remove soon in her own front yard, so she’s already planted a bitternut hickory and a red oak. In the backyard, she has a big black walnut that provides shade for her patio.

Her gardens are a mix of native plants along with herbs and vegetables. Her favorite flower is any type of liatris because it’s a butterfly magnet.

“The key thing is to plant things my 75-pound husky won’t destroy,” she said.