New stores, exotic varieties blooming as part of houseplant craze in Omaha

Sehi, whose plant collection has grown to between 75 and 100 since she and husband Sam recently purchased a house in Benson, said there’s a couple of reasons why.

First, she said, is that everyone is stuck at home and can’t travel and is missing the novel experiences they once enjoyed. They’re seeing nature in a new way through houseplants. Secondly, younger people living in apartments don’t have gardens, so they’re buying fun inside plants instead.

It’s insidious, she said. Once you buy one, you start to fuss with it, making sure it’s in the perfect spot to thrive and maybe look good on your social media posts. Then you buy a humidifier to combat the dry air in your home, which the newcomer doesn’t like.

“Suddenly, you are into the houseplant craze,” Sehi said.

The level of interest this winter has been unprecedented at Mulhall’s Garden + Home.

January is its annual houseplant month, and the store has been trying to meet the demand with multiple shipments of plants every weekend.