Not seeing any tomatoes? Blame the hot weather

This spring has been a double-whammy for tomato growers.
Tomatoes planted too early in May when the ground was still too cold have failed to thrive.
“They aren’t growing,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. “They are just treading water.”
Now the heat has become an issue, too. Temperatures above 90 will prevent fruit production on most cultivars because the pollen becomes sterile in the heat. Some varieties, such as the cherry tomato, will be OK because they can tolerate a wider range of temperatures.
Evans said it wouldn’t be surprising to see tomato blossoms fall off because of the heat.
“It’s been a rough start to the season for tomato plants,” Evans said.
If that’s not enough, tomatoes are also being hit by herbicide drift, which distorts the top portion of the plant. Growth is curled and twisted.
Evans said herbicides can drift up to a mile away from where they are applied. If the plants don’t grow out of it, it’s likely a virus instead and plants will need to be removed.
Tomatoes and other vegetables also will naturally curl their leaves to help conserve moisture during the heat of the day.
Cooler weather expected to arrive Monday will be just what your tomatoes, peppers and vine crops need to get back on track.
“Once the weather cools off, they should start producing fruit or new flowers,” Evans said. “We still have a long growing season ahead of us and plenty of time for fruit production. We just need to be patient.”
Keep vegetable beds well hydrated and mulched. Water in the morning or early evening to keep foliage dry and reduce the chances of disease.
Keeping the soil evenly moist will help reduce the chances of blossom end rot.
Native species seminar to be held by Mulhall’s
Mulhall’s is holding an online event on planting native species in the landscape on at 10 a.m. Saturday. Ethan Anderson, master naturalist and nursery yard senior team leader, will discuss how to add native plants to your garden and how to convert portions of your yard into native plantings. The event can be accessed on Facebook or Zoom. Register at growinggardeners.org.
Rescue clearing out plants to help with move
Benson Plant Rescue is looking for a new property after plans to buy its current location fell through.
To reduce its inventory, the rescue is holding a parking lot sale at 7224 Maple St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Plants, tools and miscellaneous garden items will be on sale.
“It’s all going to be for bargain basement prices,” Dr. David Hibler said.
Hibler said that though he’s very disappointed that the rescue won’t be able to stay at its current location, it’s not the end of the organization.
“We’ll be bigger, better and an ever greater asset to the community than we were before,” he said.
Join the challenge for pollinator week
Nebraska has many native pollinators, including more than 200 species of butterflies alone. Celebrate the role they play during Nebraska Pollinator Week starting Monday.
Through the pollination of crops, insect pollinators add more than $217 billion to the worldwide economy. Species also pollinate more than 180,000 plant species worldwide — ensuring ecosystems produce food for countless other species, including pheasants, songbirds and mammals.
Nebraska Pollinator Week is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s statewide focus on the international Pollinator Week effort. Pollinator Week, in Nebraska and internationally, is an effort to celebrate and raise awareness about pollinators and their conservation.
The public is encouraged to take part in virtual and public events around Nebraska. A list of these events can be found at nebraskapollinatorweek.org/events.
Game and Parks also is hosting the second annual Nebraska Pollinator Week Challenge. The goal is for participants to submit at least five pollinator photo observations using the online platform iNaturalist. Learn more about the Nebraska Pollinator Week Challenge at nebraskapollinatorweek.org/challenge.
