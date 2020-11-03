Now's the time to give your landscape plants one last drink before winter's hard freeze

It's a gorgeous week to get outside.
While you're in your yard, pull out your garden hose and give all your plants, shrubs and trees one last drink of water before temperatures drop again next week.
"It's really important to get things watered and watered well, so that there is less stress on your landscape plants,'' said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.
Soils are unable to buffer temperature swings when they are dry. This can lead to frost heave, sunscald and frost crack in trees, and winter kill for all plants.
With Nebraska in a drought, any kind of watering will make an impact, Evans said. But some totals will be most helpful for each item in your landscape.
Trees: They should receive 10 gallons of water per inch of the diameter of the trunk. To figure out the diameter, measure the circumference (distance around the trunk) and divide by 3.14.
Shrubs: Those less than 3 feet tall should receive 5 gallons water; those 6 feet or taller should receive 18 gallons.
Perennials: 1 to 2 gallons of water per plant.
With both trees and shrubs, make sure to water on all sides of the plant.
Evergreen plants will benefit from an anti-desiccant to protect from drying winds. Apply after Thanksgiving and then again in mid-January when temperatures are above 40.
"When deciding on what to prioritize for watering, newly installed plant material should receive first priority, followed by trees, shrubs and perennials then turf,'' Evans said. "The daytime temps should be above 40 and the ground should not be frozen. Watering should be done at least twice a month unless we receive adequate moisture.''
Although spring bulbs can be planted until the ground freezes, Evans said this week also would be a perfect time to plant things such as tulips.
Grass has stopped growing, but you can mow over the leaves on your lawn, leaving the bits behind to feed your turf over the winter.
You also can bag your leaves and use them to mulch around your plants. Just make sure to break up the layers of leaves.
"If they lay on top of each other like a pancake, they'll hold too much water,'' Evans said, which isn’t good for the plant they’re protecting.
