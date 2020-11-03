Now's the time to give your landscape plants one last drink before winter's hard freeze

It's a gorgeous week to get outside.

While you're in your yard, pull out your garden hose and give all your plants, shrubs and trees one last drink of water before temperatures drop again next week.

"It's really important to get things watered and watered well, so that there is less stress on your landscape plants,'' said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

Soils are unable to buffer temperature swings when they are dry. This can lead to frost heave, sunscald and frost crack in trees, and winter kill for all plants.

With Nebraska in a drought, any kind of watering will make an impact, Evans said. But some totals will be most helpful for each item in your landscape.

Trees: They should receive 10 gallons of water per inch of the diameter of the trunk. To figure out the diameter, measure the circumference (distance around the trunk) and divide by 3.14.

Shrubs: Those less than 3 feet tall should receive 5 gallons water; those 6 feet or taller should receive 18 gallons.

Perennials: 1 to 2 gallons of water per plant.

With both trees and shrubs, make sure to water on all sides of the plant.