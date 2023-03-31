For all of you itching to get outside and plant something — anything — it soon will be time to sow the National Garden Bureau vegetable of the year.

In 2023, it’s broccoli.

“You plant it out before the warm-season plants are planted in May. It goes outside way early,” said John Porter of the Douglas-Sarpy Counties Extension Office. “Within the next few weeks go and get it and be ready to plant it.”

Each year, the bureau selects a vegetable, annual, perennial, bulb crop, houseplant and shrub for its “year of the” crops. Plants are chosen because they are popular, easy to grow, widely adaptable, genetically diverse and versatile.

This year, plants chosen include celosia, rudbeckia, amaryllis, orchid and spirea. You can find out all kinds of information about each at ngb.org/year-of-plants-2023.

The National Garden Bureau is connected to All-America Selections, which is a nationwide trial program for home garden seeds. Porter trials new plants here in Omaha each year for the program.

Broccoli is part of the same family as cabbage, Brussels sprouts, kale and cauliflower. Those can go out early as well as spinach, carrots and beets.

Porter doesn’t plant according to a date or the air temperature. He uses ground soil temperatures.

In this case, soil temperatures 45 to 50 degrees would be the perfect time to plant. Go to mgextensionwx.com for that information.

It’s best to plant a crop in the spring and then another in the fall to take advantage of the cooler temperatures. Broccoli doesn’t like heat of summer.

“You’ll get a much better harvest and much better quality of broccoli,” he said.

Two of the more popular varieties, he said, are Green Comet or Green Magic. Broccolini is another version to try.

It’s not so easy to find broccoli plants later in the mid-July time frame for planting a fall crop, so you might have to plant seeds. Because the demands of watering can be tough then, Porter said it’s a good idea to start the seeds in pots.

Wait on some parts of yard cleanup

With temperatures warming this weekend, here’s a reminder not to do your yard cleanup too soon. There are other things to keep you busy.

Pick up sticks, trash and anything else that may have blown into the landscape, says the Extension’s Scott Evans. It would also be a good time to check on your woody plants such as roses. Any broken, damaged or crossing branches could be safely removed.

“We are also now at the time of the year when we no longer recommend pruning being done on oak and elm trees,” Evans said. “Both trees are susceptible to diseases that are vectored by insects.”

It's not the time to cut back perennials or do any garden cleanup. It could get cold again and might even snow.

“When we do any premature cleaning of the garden, we are disturbing overwintering locations for tunnel nesting bees and other beneficial wildlife that depends on plant debris for shelter,” Evans said.

Some perennials are starting to pop up and that extra layer of plant material will help prevent damage that could be done by cold temperatures.

"We will also miss the opportunity to have our yard waste sent to the OmaGro plant to be composted," Evans said. "Any yard debris set on the curb will either need the yard waste sticker to be hauled off the landfill or shoved into the trash bins."

Make a sun map of your yard

If you’re thinking about starting a new vegetable or flower bed, one of the first questions to consider is how much sun or shade the area will receive in a typical day.

It sounds like a simple question, but it can be trickier than you might think – especially if you don’t have time to observe the space at frequent intervals throughout the day.

Gardeners should consider the angle of the sun. For example, in early spring the Northern Hemisphere leans further away from the sun, so the sun hits at an angle, creating longer shadows. During mid-summer, the sun strikes the Northern Hemisphere more directly.

Trees and structures must be considered — like your house, your neighbor’s house or a shed — that will cast shadows. Trees that don’t have leaves in early spring will cast more shade later in the summer when they are fully leafed out.

To help you calculate how much sun and shade a space will get during a typical day, Nebraska Statewide Arboretum sustainable landscape specialist Sarah Buckley turned to Google and an online tool called Shadow Calculator (shadowcalculator.eu). She created a handy video on NSA’s YouTube Channel — go.unl.edu/sunmap — to demonstrate how to make a sun map of your own yard.

Creating a sun map takes a little time, but it's a great way to fill these last cold days of March and April while gardeners wait for planting weather.

Nebraska gardens among top 200

Good Plant Care recently polled 3,000 people and compiled the 200 public gardens in America they would most like to visit in their lifetimes.

Three gardens from Nebraska are included.

Listed at 103rd is the Arbor Lodge State Historical Park and Arboretum, located in Nebraska City. The 72-acre park includes a historic mansion, an Italian terraced garden and an arboretum that includes more than 260 species of trees and shrubs.

Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha is 110th. The botanical garden covers 100 acres and features several themed areas that showcase native plants and plant species from around the world, including the Victorian Garden, the Model Railroad Garden and the four-season Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory.

The Sunken Gardens in Lincoln are No. 113. The 1.5-acre garden features three tiers, with the upper one showcasing a formal garden, the middle a sunken garden with a reflecting pool, and the lower tier a perennial garden. The garden includes a collection of more than 30,000 annuals that are planted each year.

The top 10 public gardens in America, according to the survey:

1. Koko Crater Botanical Garden in Hawaii

2. Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden, Big Island in Hawaii

3. Wahiawa Botanical Garden in Hawaii

4. Florida Botanical Gardens

5. San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers

6. New York Botanical Garden

7. Liliʻuokalani Botanical Garden in Hawaii

8. Alaska Botanical Garden

9. Desert Botanical Garden in Arizona

10. Central Park Rose Garden in New York