Omaha rose show opens fans to a whole new world

Lauritzen Gardens will be back to standard operation by next weekend, and the event is included with paid garden admission and is free to garden members. Timed tickets are still available to expedite the entry process, but are no longer required for guests.

Swanson says this is the finest spring he can remember for roses, which are about a week ahead of their usual bloom times.

“We had the wet period, then heat, then it cooled back down. The weather and rainfall have combined to give us a good year,” he said. “I haven’t seen any disease and very little insect damage. It looks like I’m going to be able to take roses to the show.”

5 ‘spectacular’ stops are on Munroe-Meyer Garden Walk

Tickets are on sale for the Munroe-Meyer Guild’s 52nd annual Garden Walk, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 in the Papillion area.

The event will feature unique and creative ideas in landscaping, planting and patio treatments. There also will be vendors at the five participating private gardens.