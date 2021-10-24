Omaha woman with massive plant collection offers tips for overwintering

Certain rooms in Julien Wulfgar’s house become a jungle as winter approaches.
And don’t even ask about the basement.
Wulfgar kept putting off the ordeal of bringing her houseplants inside even while night-time temperatures dropped. Many people had already finished that job a few weeks ago.
“It was so nice and sunny and they were enjoying it so much,” she offered as her excuse for waiting.
When she finally gave in and tackled the task, it took between four to five hours. There were begonias, purple hearts, hibiscus, pothos, spider plants, jade plants and various cacti and succulents. Also now inside are aloe, coleus, mandevilla, arrowhead, Boston fern, calla lilies, horseshoe geranium, peace lilies, red ginger, new guinea impatiens, Sweet William, petunias, polka dot plant and a dracena marginata.
Lots and lots and lots of plants, she said.
Once a frost hits, she’ll then still have her canna to deal with.
“I have about 50 of those plants,” she said. “The tops die and you dig them up. That’s a half-a-day problem.”
Wulfgar doesn’t just deal with her own plants.
One person asked her to bring in a tender hibiscus. Another the ferns. Then there’s the yams.
“People find out I have this plant issue and they are, ‘Can you please overwinter my plants?’”
Wulfgar said she’s lucky that she and her partner, Murphy Wulfgar, live in a big house near Elmwood Park. They have five dogs but no kids, so some of the rooms can be used exclusively for plants, especially if they have nice southern exposure.
Murphy is making sure she has plenty of room in the basement by turning some stair runners into plant shelves. No more putting them on the floor or on rickety tables.
He also built a tomato tower and shelves for outside.
“Before we got together, he never gardened and never did anything with plants,” Julien said. “He gets with me, someone obsessed with plant life, and now he says ‘I love summer.’ He’s a total convert. He likes it.”
That’s a good thing, since he has to share the house with so many. But they are both happy when spring arrives and everything can go back outside. They have two backyard areas; one for the dogs and one for the plants.
Julien has turned her passion for plants into a business, Wulfgar Yardworks. She cleans up and gardens and said she has an advantage because she can actually tell the difference between a plant and a weed.
Her biggest advice to people bringing in plants is to do your research, so you know what kind of light and space they need over the winter.
Some plants go dormant, others don’t like to be chilly and there are some that need very little water, so you can kill them if you give them too much.
Wulfgar doesn’t just dread the job of bringing her plants inside because of the work.
“My whole backyard is bursting with plants. I just love it. Now it’s getting worse,” she said. “My whole backyard is going to be a barren wasteland. I’m going to be sad.”
Plants came on wagons
Liz Neumaier-Smith said she had to share a story about her family’s peonies.
They, along with some daylilies, irises and rhubarb, have been around for generations. Sadly, the family hollyhocks have died.
“All of these were from my grandmother’s house where they moved from the farm into the city. Those plants all came to Nebraska on the wagons when they came in the 1800s,” she said. “Passed from farm to farm and then to me. I am sure there are many families in Nebraska who have plants in their family that came that way.”
Neumaier-Smith’s dad was in the Air Force and she was born in Illinois, her sister in South Dakota and her brother in Japan. But they still visited the family farm in Malcolm. She returned to Nebraska from New York when she attended Nebraska Wesleyan.
“Along with the plants,” she said, “my heritage includes a love for gardening and spending time outdoors.”
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh