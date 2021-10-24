Omaha woman with massive plant collection offers tips for overwintering

“People find out I have this plant issue and they are, ‘Can you please overwinter my plants?’”

Wulfgar said she’s lucky that she and her partner, Murphy Wulfgar, live in a big house near Elmwood Park. They have five dogs but no kids, so some of the rooms can be used exclusively for plants, especially if they have nice southern exposure.

Murphy is making sure she has plenty of room in the basement by turning some stair runners into plant shelves. No more putting them on the floor or on rickety tables.

He also built a tomato tower and shelves for outside.

“Before we got together, he never gardened and never did anything with plants,” Julien said. “He gets with me, someone obsessed with plant life, and now he says ‘I love summer.’ He’s a total convert. He likes it.”

That’s a good thing, since he has to share the house with so many. But they are both happy when spring arrives and everything can go back outside. They have two backyard areas; one for the dogs and one for the plants.

Julien has turned her passion for plants into a business, Wulfgar Yardworks. She cleans up and gardens and said she has an advantage because she can actually tell the difference between a plant and a weed.