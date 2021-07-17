Omaha woman's funky yard isn't junk; it's reused art

“My yard is an escape for me. We have no covenants in this neighborhood,” she says. “I’m not going to get yelled at because of something I consider an art sculpture. I really like that. I couldn’t do this in west Omaha.”

It’s been kind of a group project. Bartenders and merchants saved bottles and dropped them off on Mary's porch. A&R Salvage and Recycling and Joe’s Collectibles in the Old Market know of her passion for steel. She has items from the old Falstaff Brewery, Omaha bridges and the car wash at 24th and St. Mary’s.

Mary can’t pick a favorite flower, though an old bathtub filled with colorful moss roses stands out. If forced to choose, she says butterfly bushes are fun because of the pollinators they attract.

“I just absolutely love them all,” she says. “Some bloom early in the spring, some in the fall, some all summer long. I like to mix all the colors and heights.”

Squirrels are a fixture. Ever since she was little (she’s the youngest of seven), her family fed them peanuts. The squirrels' antics and the birds outside the kitchen window keep Mary and her cat entertained in the winter months when gardening isn't possible.