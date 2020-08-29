Omahan has her own tale to tell about a great pumpkin

Judy Franksen couldn’t figure out why people kept standing in the alley behind her house and gazing upward.

But she definitely got it when she went out to investigate.

She has a pumpkin, bigger than a bowling ball, growing in a tree.

“People can’t believe it,” Franksen said. “What a hoot.”

Madeleine Ferguson, the previous tenant of the Elmwood Park neighborhood home, had planted a garden, but this is the only pumpkin to sprout in the month since Franksen moved in. The curiosity is growing about 8 feet above the ground.

Ferguson said she had no idea it would grow so fast and go up into the lilac tree.

“By the time I noticed, it was so entangled in the branches I just thought, ‘We’ll see what happens,’ ” she said.

Both a neighbor and Franksen make sure it’s well-watered.

John Porter, an urban agriculture educator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties, said the pumpkin could stay on its perch for a while if the vine stays healthy and strong.

Pumpkins can start to be harvested in September, and that might be the end of the great pumpkin.