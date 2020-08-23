Omahans turn their garages into workshops to beat the COVID-19 blahs

“All my neighbors seem to love them,” Sheibel said.

Sheibal didn’t need any extra training to start working with scrap metal — he’s been doing it professionally for 23 years. But he did need to summon some creativity.

“Ideas come to me as I see things around me,” he said. “I get an idea, and it sometimes evolves into something completely different.”

Sheibal works with metal discarded at job sites. It would have just been thrown away otherwise, he said.

“I guess you could say I’m recycling,” he said. “Rather than tossing it into a dumpster and into a landfill, I’m taking it home and putting it toward something.”

Sheibal has eight to 10 hours of labor in each fountain, and has no plans to stop making them once the pandemic ends. He might even peddle his scrap metal creations at local craft fairs like Junkstock.

So far, none of his pieces have found their way to his own lawn. His Hanscom Park home doesn’t have a fenced yard.

“But if I do fence in my backyard,” he said, “I would probably landscape with some of them.”

TAKING A BUZZSAW TO HIS BOREDOM