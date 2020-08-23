Omahans turn their garages into workshops to beat the COVID-19 blahs

The early lockdown phase of the coronavirus pandemic left millions of people across the U.S. with a lot more free time on their hands.
Some people spent it in their kitchens, perfecting their sourdough bread.
Others spent it plotting gardens in their backyards.
Most, likely, spent it on the couch, powering their way through a big chunk of Netflix’s catalog.
Two Omahans found solace in their garages, transforming them into workshops in pursuit of new hobbies.
POURING NEW LIFE INTO SCRAP METAL
Rich Sheibal’s weekday work as an HVAC mechanic wasn’t really affected by the coronavirus pandemic. But not being able to do much in the evenings or the weekends sent him searching for something to fill the time.
He soon found himself in his garage, crafting decorative pieces from sheet metal. A neighbor suggested an outdoor fountain, so Sheibal took a crack at it.
The neighbor liked the finished piece so well, he bought it for his yard. Sheibel has since finished five others.
“It’s time spent out in my garage doing something constructive, rather than sitting and watching TV,” he said.
One fountain resembles a pair of angel wings, while another features two tiers of leaves with water running down them. He shares his creations in his Instagram page, @sheetmetalhobbies.
“All my neighbors seem to love them,” Sheibel said.
Sheibal didn’t need any extra training to start working with scrap metal — he’s been doing it professionally for 23 years. But he did need to summon some creativity.
“Ideas come to me as I see things around me,” he said. “I get an idea, and it sometimes evolves into something completely different.”
Sheibal works with metal discarded at job sites. It would have just been thrown away otherwise, he said.
“I guess you could say I’m recycling,” he said. “Rather than tossing it into a dumpster and into a landfill, I’m taking it home and putting it toward something.”
Sheibal has eight to 10 hours of labor in each fountain, and has no plans to stop making them once the pandemic ends. He might even peddle his scrap metal creations at local craft fairs like Junkstock.
So far, none of his pieces have found their way to his own lawn. His Hanscom Park home doesn’t have a fenced yard.
“But if I do fence in my backyard,” he said, “I would probably landscape with some of them.”
TAKING A BUZZSAW TO HIS BOREDOM
Devin Tejral’s job in furniture sales often has him traveling across Nebraska and Iowa. But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he made the switch to remote work.
“There was about three months where I really didn’t leave the house much,” Tejral said.
To help fill the time, he started teaching himself woodworking.
“I got to the point where I was so bored that I needed to turn my garage into a workshop,” he said. “There’s only so much Netflix bingeing you can do.”
Tejral considers himself to be fairly handy — “If I had to fix something or do something around the house, I would do it”— but woodworking was a bit more complex.
“I basically knew very little,” he said. “I’ve probably watched hundreds — literally hundreds — of YouTube videos on different things. ... I went out and bought some tools, and I’m just kind of stumbling along.”
His first two projects: a tool cart on wheels and a Murphy bed-style workbench that folds up against the wall. Tejral followed those with a cedar planter that sits on his deck and some projects for his kids.
For son Dylan, a University of Texas fan, he created a burnt-orange Longhorn logo; Drew, a Husker fan, got a big red “N.” Tejral also built a four-post dog bed for daughter Bethany’s Boxer, named Harlee.
“It’s fun,” Tejral said of his new hobby. “I think I’m building up my knowledge base enough to start making more intricate stuff.”
Tejral’s ultimate goal is to build a 22-foot shuffleboard table for his basement. But even as he works his way up to that project, he won’t be hurting for inspiration anytime soon.
“I’ve had my kids say, ‘Well, you need to do this,’ or, ‘Can you make this?’ ” he said. “So I’ll have plenty of stuff to do and make.”
402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com
