'One of the leading hybridizers' of hostas will give talk in Omaha

Bob Solberg said he looks at hostas the way some people gaze awestruck at an amazing car or a piece of jewelry.
“I get goosebumps sometimes when I see them,” he said. “They are pretty cool plants.”
Solberg runs Green Hill Hostas in Franklinton, North Carolina. In his 40 years in the business, he’s shipped the perennials all over the world, including Russia and Japan.
He will be in Omaha to talk about hostas at the Shady Choice Hosta Society plant sale at 3 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church at 5529 Leavenworth St. About 120 people belong to the group, which this year is led by Sandy Bock.
“Solberg is probably one of the leading hybridizers and introducers of hostas in America and is well-known throughout the world,” club treasurer Gary Hicks said. “He is also the American Hosta Society historian. It really is great he’s going to stop by.”
Solberg specializes in new varieties of hostas that he has hybridized. He’s created some of the most popular ones in the gardening world, including the Curly Fries and Guacamole varieties.
He’s most famous, he said, for putting the color red in the stems and leaves. The leaves of his hosta First Blush turn red for about a month. Another popular variety, Lemon Snap, is yellow with red on the leaf stems and stalks.
Some plants will change color on their own. Others he will hybridize from seed. He said you can try this yourself, as hosta seeds, if formed, germinate easily.
This year, Solberg has introduced 15 new varieties. It’s not a quick task, and it can be difficult to come up with a plant that excites people.
“It takes eight years from planting the seed to being able to sell the plants,” he said.
Solberg said there are a couple of reasons why hostas are the No. 1 perennial in the U.S., with millions sold every year. Unlike most perennials that bloom and are done, hostas look good all season.
Some people, he said, feel a spiritual connection as the plants come up in the spring.
“It’s so exciting to watch them go from nothing to 6 feet around in just a few weeks,” he said. “People love their hostas.”
The shade-loving plants are also easy to care for and easy to share. The best times to divide them are in the spring when they first come up or late summer so they have time to develop new roots before the first frost.
Solberg said just give them lots of water, and they’ll be happy.
“You can’t water them too much,” he said, adding that fertilizer is also a good idea. “If you fertilize and give them plenty of water, they will do great.”
Solberg plans to talk about underappreciated hostas when he comes to Omaha. He will also show pictures of the undersides of hostas, which most people never think of looking at, he said.
Underappreciated hostas are the ones that don’t make a connection with customers. Meanwhile, the June variety has been the top hosta for years, he said. Liberty and Sum and Substance are other big sellers.
One that hasn’t caught on is a hosta called Jet Stream.
“That is a beautiful blue plant in the spring,” Solberg said. “People will walk up and say it’s beautiful, and they never buy it. They walk away from it. I don’t know why. It’s just some plants like that are really unique and interesting.”
Photos: Nebraska wildflowers for the garden
Pollinator wildflowers
Pollinator wildflowers
Pollinator wildflowers
Pollinator wildflowers
Pollinator wildflowers
Pollinator wildflowers
Wildflowers that spread
Wildflowers that spread
Wildflowers that spread
Popular wildflowers
Popular wildflowers
Popular wildflowers
Popular wildflowers
Popular wildflowers
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh