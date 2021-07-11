'One of the leading hybridizers' of hostas will give talk in Omaha

Some plants will change color on their own. Others he will hybridize from seed. He said you can try this yourself, as hosta seeds, if formed, germinate easily.

This year, Solberg has introduced 15 new varieties. It’s not a quick task, and it can be difficult to come up with a plant that excites people.

“It takes eight years from planting the seed to being able to sell the plants,” he said.

Solberg said there are a couple of reasons why hostas are the No. 1 perennial in the U.S., with millions sold every year. Unlike most perennials that bloom and are done, hostas look good all season.

Some people, he said, feel a spiritual connection as the plants come up in the spring.

“It’s so exciting to watch them go from nothing to 6 feet around in just a few weeks,” he said. “People love their hostas.”

The shade-loving plants are also easy to care for and easy to share. The best times to divide them are in the spring when they first come up or late summer so they have time to develop new roots before the first frost.

Solberg said just give them lots of water, and they’ll be happy.