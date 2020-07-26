Paint, landscaping and little details all combine to make your home look amazing

Curb appeal stretches to he inside of your house, too. A cottage vibe on the exterior doesn’t necessarily go with an ultra-contemporary interior, Settles says. “It’s inconsistent.’’

Even the small stuff can make a difference. Don’t overlook the lining and street-side backing of your window treatments. They may look great inside but you want them to look just as nice from the outside.

“If you’re remodeling or building new construction, those are great times to update the exterior, too, and to incorporate details that give your home a more updated or appealing look,’’ Settles says.

Let’s narrow it down.

Doors

John Sunderland of Sunderlands has always been fascinated by how different doors can be made to look. His 1925 home, which was built to look like a French farm house in Normandy, where its designer served in World War I, features a massive front door. It was painted periwinkle blue when he moved in and he decided to keep it that color because he likes the look from the street. “I found it striking,’’ he says. The door has the thickness of three and restoring it is on his agenda. Although he likes it, he’s not sure yet if he’ll keep the same color.