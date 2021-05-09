Planting in containers? You'll need thrillers, fillers and spillers

One of the most fun tasks for creative gardeners is designing their own flower containers.
That’s definitely not my forte, so I just usually take the easy way out and buy the already constructed hanging baskets. Some I’ll hang as intended, and others I’ll put into my bigger pots.
Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service, is more adventurous.
“I find it fun to make your own combo because it is less expensive than having someone do it for you,” he said.
Evans said you need just three things when choosing plants for your container: thrillers, fillers and spillers.
Thriller items are tall and the focal points of the container. Think of varieties such as cannas, hibiscus, grasses, palms and mandevilla.
New Guinea impatiens, coleus, lantana and begonias work great for the filler items in the middle layer.
Spiller items cascade down the side of the pots. Potato vine, lobelia, lotus vine and bacopa are all candidates.
One of Evans’ favorite combinations involves Digiplexis “Berry Canary,” a cross between foxglove and isoplexis.
“It’s a fun plant and makes for a great thriller,” he said. “Then I like vinca flower for the filler and lotus vine as the spiller.”
When mixing and matching, pay attention to the plant descriptions. Some annuals are versatile and do well in both sun and shade, but others are more choosy.
Some begonias, such as the rex variety, will burn up in the sun, but a wax begonia will flourish. Some impatiens need morning sun/afternoon shade, but New Guinea impatiens soak up full sun.
When putting your container together, use a potting mix and not potting soil. Mixes are lighter and provide good drainage. There are lots of options, but you don’t need a lot of added bells and whistles, Evans said.
Watering is always a challenge. Containers can dry out quickly on hot, windy days.
“We want to check containers before we water because it is not uncommon to see plants wilt during the hottest part of the day even though the soil is well hydrated,” Evans said. “It is easier to add water then to remove it, so always check if you are unsure.’’
Biggest Grower is back
The Biggest Grower returns this summer for high school students.
Sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, the Biggest Grower competition offers Nebraska high school students the opportunity to learn how to start their own garden and small growing operation.
Students will plant, grow, cultivate, harvest and distribute their own fresh specialty crops in a garden space or in containers. Participants will be randomly placed in virtual teams, with one team chosen as The Biggest Grower.
Each team member will be awarded a $50 Amazon gift card. Runner-up team members will each receive a $25 Amazon gift card.
Each participant in the program will receive plants, seeds, tools, a competition T-shirt and a copy of “The New Gardener’s Handbook” by Daryl Beyers of the New York Botanical Garden.
High school juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to apply for a Department of Agronomy and Horticulture scholarship of up to $1,000.
“Our first-year participants had great fun interacting with others who love gardening, and I’m excited for this season with more activities and two additional weeks for bigger harvests,” said Stacy Adams, an associate professor of practice of agronomy and horticulture and an Extension specialist.
The Biggest Grower competition is free to students entering the ninth through 12th grades this fall.
Nebraska Extension and a university horticulture student, who will be a personal garden mentor, will work virtually with each student once a week.
Go to agronomy.unl.edu/news/still-time-register-biggest-grower to register.
