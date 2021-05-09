Planting in containers? You'll need thrillers, fillers and spillers

To lower the use and expense of air conditioning a home in the dog days of summer, consider installing a whole house fan to cool it down. The fan, usually installed on the second floor in the ceiling, is designed to pull air through open windows and doors and exhaust it out through the attic to the outdoors. It works best in the evening as the temperature drops, so fresh air is pulled in and forces hot air through attic vents. By morning you’ll be reaching for a blanket after a cool night’s sleep.