Plants grow on Omaha woman, so she ditches office work for her own business

Five plant tips from Allie Stewart

Don’t overpot. Most plants like to be tighter in their pots, and plants will work on root growth before foliage growth to fill the pot so you will see minimal growth of foliage. Also too much soil can cause root rot, which is exactly like it sounds, and it will kill your plant.

Don’t overwater. Overwatering can also lead to root rot, and can lead to fungus gnats because they like moist environments.

Give your plant the appropriate light. That succulent on your desk in your fluorescent-lit office looks awesome now but in time your plant will go searching for light and become etiolated, meaning it will grow pale and spindly, with the leaves growing farther and farther apart when they should be compact.

Repot new plants. A lot of growers soil is too dense for the long-term life of your plant and most plants generally want a well draining soil that doesn’t hold too much moisture.

Throw out that dying plant if it brings you stress. Hobbies should be fun, and stressing yourself out trying to save it isn’t worth it.

Check out more on social media:

Facebook — facebook.com/plant.hugsomaha

Instagram — @plant.hugsomaha