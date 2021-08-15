Pop-up garden decimated by flooding will grow in a new direction

That will provide an opportunity to teach others how to regenerate soil that has been affected by flooding and the basics of composting. A soil test was one of the first priorities. A cover crop will be planted. People from the Junior League of Omaha and the Union for Contemporary Art helped clean up last week.

Members of Mosaic, an organization that works with people with mental and behavioral health needs, have been weekly volunteers for three years. Woita planned to meet with them to explain what is happening with the pop-up.

“They love the garden, and consider it theirs — picking things and weeding things,” she said.

Woita said people involved with the garden didn’t just want to wring their hands and do nothing for months as they mourned what had been. She’s grateful for the use of the property and that so many people in the area have become invested in its success, and is excited about the future. “It will be a change. Definitely, we are embracing it,” she said. “We are getting energy and motivation behind it.”

Grant for Big Garden