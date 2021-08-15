Pop-up garden decimated by flooding will grow in a new direction

Audrey Woita shed a few tears when she viewed the destruction at the 13th and Leavenworth pop-up garden last Sunday. Floodwaters from the intense storm Saturday night, estimated to have reached 3 feet, wiped out much of three years of effort and a harvest that helped feed many in the community.Cars floated onto the property and pathways vanished. A welcome sign was found two blocks away.
Woita, the director of operations, didn’t mourn long. On Monday, during a call with several others involved in the garden, a new direction was mapped out for the pop-up oasis. It’s called a pop-up because owner Bob Schlott and his wife, Polina, have volunteered the valuable downtown property until he decides to sell or use it for another project.
“We’re going to make it more of an educational space now,” Woita said. “It will be good to make the space beautiful in another way. We’ll just take the focus off food.”
Until last weekend, growing food organically and incorporating indigenous planting principals had been the focus. One bed contained only prairie flowers and grasses native to Nebraska.
“Kind of revolving around eating well and growing your own food,’’ Woita said.
They’ve since learned that their produce isn’t safe to eat until 90 days after the flooding, which would be too late to harvest. It will be composted instead.
That will provide an opportunity to teach others how to regenerate soil that has been affected by flooding and the basics of composting. A soil test was one of the first priorities. A cover crop will be planted. People from the Junior League of Omaha and the Union for Contemporary Art helped clean up last week.
Members of Mosaic, an organization that works with people with mental and behavioral health needs, have been weekly volunteers for three years. Woita planned to meet with them to explain what is happening with the pop-up.
“They love the garden, and consider it theirs — picking things and weeding things,” she said.
Woita said people involved with the garden didn’t just want to wring their hands and do nothing for months as they mourned what had been. She’s grateful for the use of the property and that so many people in the area have become invested in its success, and is excited about the future. “It will be a change. Definitely, we are embracing it,” she said. “We are getting energy and motivation behind it.”
Grant for Big Garden
The Big Garden will receive $25,000 from Expensify.org to continue its work to fight food insecurity. This funding is part of Expensify.org’s Community Justice Grant Challenge. Launched earlier this year in response to the pandemic and the George Floyd protests, the grant challenge seeks to provide funding to the grassroots organizations that are at the forefront of fighting injustices in their community.
Expensify.org received more than 1,000 applications initially and then invited the public to vote on the top 60 most inspiring campaigns. Of these 60, the public voted for The Big Garden and nine others to win this final prize.
The Big Garden will use the funding to continue to plant small orchards that have the potential to produce nearly 50,000 pounds of fruit yearly to provide to those in need. Grant funds are distributed to individuals who donate in-kind materials. So soon, The Big Garden will start asking people from around Omaha to donate materials like new pruners, hoses and compost. Expensify will reimburse community members half of what they spend on those supplies.
“Now with help from Expensify and all the community members who have started showing their support for this project, The Big Garden will be able to outfit all of our volunteer stewards with every single thing that they need to make sure their orchards thrive and produce fruit for generations to come,” the Big Garden’s Erin Higgins said.
Anyone interested in donating supplies may reach out to ehiggins@biggarden.org.
Insecticide hurts bees
A new UC Riverside study shows that a type of insecticide made for commercial plant nurseries is harmful to a typical bee even when applied well below the label rate. The study has now been published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.
Chemically similar to nicotine, neonicotinoids are insecticides that protect against plant-consuming insects like aphids, but seriously harm beneficial insects, like bees. They are widely used by commercial growers.
Much research has focused on their use in food crops like canola, in which they are typically applied at low doses. However, this study is one of the few to examine neonicotinoid application in potted ornamental plants, which can represent more potent, acute sources of exposure to the toxin for bees.
“Neonicotinoids are often used on food crops as a seed treatment,” explained UCR entomologist and lead study author Jacob Cecala. “But they’re usually applied in higher amounts to ornamental plants for aesthetic reasons. The effects are deadly no matter how much the plants are watered.”
Cecala said he was surprised by this result, given that neonicotinoids are water soluble. Going into the study, he assumed that more water would dilute the amount of harm they caused the bees. The researchers were also curious whether increased watering could benefit bees despite insecticide exposure by increasing the quantity or quality of nectar offered by the plants.
To test these assumptions, the researchers raised bees on flowering native plants in pots that either received a lot of watering, or a little. Plants were selected based on their popularity at nurseries, drought tolerance to ensure blooming even without much water, and their attractiveness to bees. In addition, half the plants were treated with the insecticide.Though increased water decreased the pesticide’s potency in the nectar of the flowers, the negative effects on bees were still observed.
“Unfortunately, we observed a 90% decrease in the bees’ reproduction with both high and low levels of irrigation,” Cecala said.
This study is also one of the few to examine neonicotinoid effects via ornamental plants on solitary bees, which make up more than 90% of native bee species in North America, and an even higher percentage in California.
Solitary bees are not bees who have left the hive and are now alone. This is a type of bee that lives alone, does not produce honey, and does not have a queen or live in a hive. Because they do not have a store of honey to protect, they are also not aggressive.
“Solitary bees are more representative of the ecosystem here, and they are potentially more vulnerable to pesticides,” said UCR entomologist and study co-author Erin Rankin.
More recipes
Zoats
1 cup shredded zucchini
2 cups water or milk
1½ teaspoons cinnamon
1 cup oatmeal
Directions
Combine all. Microwave 1 minute. Stir. Microwave until oatmeal is soft (about 3 more minutes)
— Margenne Hendricksen
Salsa
8 cup chopped, peeled tomatoes (dip in boiling water, then ice water, peel)
1 cup onion, chopped
1 cup green pepper, chopped. (We add red, orange or yellow, too.)
½ cup jalapeño pepper, chopped
4 cloves minced garlic
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
Directions
Boil for 3 to 4 hours, stirring often. Stop if it starts to stick to the bottom. Process 10 to 15 minutes in hot water bath.
— Elaine Caster
