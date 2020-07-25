Quest to find butterflies takes Elm Creek man across Nebraska

Neil Dankert is exploring Nebraska one butterfly at a time.

The 65-year-old from Elm Creek is marking his first year of retirement with a mission. Instead of doing the typical “big year” for birds, he’s seeing how many butterflies he can document before the first frost ends the season.

“I’ve been in all 93 counties,” he said. “It’s just a good way to see the state.”

Dankert, who has been fascinated by butterflies for more than 30 years, has been criss-crossing Nebraska in his pickup with wife Jennifer and friends like fellow insect enthusiast Jonathan Nikkila of Kearney. Since starting his quest this spring, he’s spotted 98 of the 207 species reported from the state. That 207 total ranks 10th among U.S. states.

A spreadsheet helps him keep track of when and where to typically find butterflies, information he’s been compiling for years. Indian Cave State Park, the Niobrara River near Valentine and the Pine Ridge in western Nebraska are all good spots.

“Those three places cover a great majority of the species that you will find in the state,” he said. “Some butterflies fly at certain times of the year at certain places. You try to arrange your travels to see as many butterflies as you can.”