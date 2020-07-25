Quilt auction organizers ‘blown away’ by donors’ contributions

Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries has made some changes to its annual quilt auction Saturday so the event can go on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

What hasn’t changed is the number of quilted items available, made by donors across the Midwest. The group had been concerned that not as many people would get involved.

“We were blown away.

It’s the 32nd year for the auction at Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland. Check-in will be via a drive-thru process so people can socially distance. Masks will be required upon check-in and check-out and inside the building.

Boxed lunches will be available in the concession area.

In a typical year, the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. event raises $100,000 for summer camp ministry.

“We’re not sure how many people to anticipate,” Hatfield said. “It’s hard to know this year.” Per state guidelines, however, capacity will be limited to 500 people.

For those who can’t attend, the group is accepting absentee bids up until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is also planning to livestream the event. Find the link on the Quilt Auction web page, www.cjhcenter.org/quilt-auction.

