Quilt auction organizers ‘blown away’ by donors’ contributions

Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries has made some changes to its annual quilt auction Saturday so the event can go on despite the coronavirus pandemic.
What hasn’t changed is the number of quilted items available, made by donors across the Midwest. The group had been concerned that not as many people would get involved.
“We were blown away.
It’s the 32nd year for the auction at Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland. Check-in will be via a drive-thru process so people can socially distance. Masks will be required upon check-in and check-out and inside the building.
Boxed lunches will be available in the concession area.
In a typical year, the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. event raises $100,000 for summer camp ministry.
“We’re not sure how many people to anticipate,” Hatfield said. “It’s hard to know this year.” Per state guidelines, however, capacity will be limited to 500 people.
For those who can’t attend, the group is accepting absentee bids up until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is also planning to livestream the event. Find the link on the Quilt Auction web page, www.cjhcenter.org/quilt-auction.
Free rugs for teachers
The Nebraska Furniture Mart will be giving away free area rugs to 500 teachers on Saturday.
The first-come, first-served effort is to help teachers make their spaces as inviting as possible.
“Rugs can be used in the classrooms to create comfortable reading areas, play areas, and just make the classroom a bit cozier,” said Andy Shefsky, NFM community and public relations manager.
To maintain social distancing, there will be a drive-thru lane for rug pickup, Shefsky said. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. Teachers can enter from Harney Street next to the warehouse and show a valid school/teacher I.D.
The rugs are a 5 feet-by-7 feet and come in a small variety of colors.
Historical Society garage sale
Douglas County Historical Society volunteers are putting the final touches on their much-anticipated garage sale, Aug. 6-9, at 770 N. 114th St.
Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
DCHS antique class members dedicate themselves to the garage sale every year.
“These tireless volunteers spend the year collecting treasures from family, friends, estate sales and businesses throughout the metro and beyond. Their dedication doesn’t end there,” executive director Kathy Aultz said. “Weeks before the sale, they are pricing everything in their inventory, organizing all the items into categories and setting up over 150 tables. They’ll need all those tables, too — this year’s bounty includes 10,000 items.”
Proceeds support DCHS programs. This year, more than ever, DCHS needs financial support to continue saving and sharing local history, Aultz said.
Safety precautions will be in place. Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Payment by debit/credit card is encouraged; a coin shortage requires exact change.
Habitat ReStores open
Habitat ReStores are open to the public again.
It’s news that thrills CEO Amanda Brewer.
“During times of economic uncertainty, the ability to purchase inexpensive, quality building materials is more important than ever,” she said.
The organization is also hosting a Back to Campus Bash on Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both of its locations.
The stores will have special dorm items for sale such as mini fridges, microwaves, rugs, desk supplies and lamps. All teachers and students with a valid ID will receive a 10% discount on their total purchase the day of event.
The West location, 10910 Emmet St., will have special vendors like Kona Ice, Apricot Lane Boutique and Phil Pierce. The South location, 1003 S. 24th St., will have character meet-and-greets for youngsters. Both locations will have a large selection of raffle prizes.
Masks are required. If you do not have a mask or face covering, staff will provide one for $1.
