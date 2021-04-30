25 Omaha houses set to be featured in Spring Parade of Homes

The 2021 Spring Parade of Homes will draw even more attention to Omaha's hot housing market.

Open this weekend and next, the event is set to feature 25 homes ranging from townhouses to estate homes throughout the Omaha metropolitan area. Homes range in price from $243,000 to $1 million.

The event is free to the public. People can tour the homes from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, as well as May 8 and 9.

According to a press release from the Metro Omaha Builders Association (MOBA), people can download the Omaha Parade of Mobile Homes mobile app to get driving directions. People can also visit the association's website at moba.com.

According to Jaylene Eilenstine, executive director of MOBA, the market has been so hot that it has limited the number of entries.

“We normally have twice as many homes in the Parade. However, inventory is really tight for our builders and some homes that were going to be showcased sold immediately and had to be pulled from the event.”

Ted Ramm, co-owner of Ramm Construction, echoed Eilenstine’s comments.