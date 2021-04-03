Screened porch, enlarged kitchen give Omaha couple the home they always wanted

IF YOU GO

What: Greater Omaha NARI remodeled home tour, featuring in-person and virtual viewing opportunities for a total of 10 properties.

When: April 10 and 11, noon to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information: omahanari.org/2021-tour/

On the in-person tour:

Advanced Design & Construction

10945 N. 51st St: Large timber trusses, rustic wood finishes and salvaged brick and doors are reminiscent of the homeowners’ favorite mountain retreat in this newly imagined open floor plan. The homeowners also added a pool and pool house.

10413 Pinehurst Ave.: Front and back additions and a complete overhaul of the existing interior spaces resulted in a contemporary, West Coast-inspired design. Clean, streamlined finishes include oversized concrete tiles on a linear fireplace and cable railings on stairways.

Artistico Design

3102 N. 193rd St., Elkhorn: This converted storage room resembles the inside of a wine barrel, incorporating a curved brick wall, split chevron flooring, old wine barrels as coffee tables and an entry with a door from the client’s grandfather’s family home in Colorado. The project won a NARI 2020 Regional CotY Award.

Dave Sorys Construction

2317 N. 154th St.: This rustic farmhouse mixes traditional and modern elements. Large plank-style flooring, fresh white kitchen cabinets and a new backyard patio updated the style.

Gitt Construction

1546 S. 76th St.: Built in 1954, this home was the perfect candidate for mid-century modern updates. A revised floorplan with a kitchen addition, added powder bath and reconfigured hallway allowed for a master suite to be created.

Jenkins Remodeling

1309 S. 181st Plaza: A magazine-worthy chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry, remodeled master and basement bathrooms and modern new family room transformed this 20 year-old home for its new residents.