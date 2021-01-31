She's a homeowner's dream, organizing cupboards, closets and more

“We always add a little touch of elegance,” she said. “If it’s a pantry I’m doing and the kitchen has silver accents, we tie in silver accents to make it flow. I’m able to add that design feature most do not offer.”

Credit the Nebraskan’s background in interior design. Nelson, who grew up in Osmond and now lives on a farm near South Sioux City, was pursuing that degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when she met her husband Taylor and married.

They spent the next eight years owning and managing a truck stop and convenience store in Jackson, Nebraska. Nelson, mother to 3-year-old Brock and 1-year-old Teagan, organized a staff of 26, and said when they decided to sell the business nine months ago she was at a loss.

“I was bored and needed to do something with my time. It was either pursue design or organization,” she said. “Organization has always been a huge passion of mine. I would organize and design for families just for fun.”

It was the perfect time to start an organizing company, Nelson said. Many people are working at home because of the coronavirus pandemic and have realized their systems aren’t functional. Some have needed two offices set up or just cannot stand to look at a messy pantry, garage or bathroom another day.