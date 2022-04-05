 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skyline Ranches 'gem' is updated to take advantage of Elkhorn valley views

Gitt Construction owner Tim Silknitter said he's been fortunate enough to work on a house like this one in the Skyline Ranches subdivision only a few times in his career.

He was asked to open it up to the glorious views of the Elkhorn River valley.

Silknitter is passionate about architecture and design and wanted to honor the vision of the original architect, John Longmaid Offutt, while still bringing the house into the present day.

“His style is very natural. It’s a blend of earth materials from stone to wood with soaring spaces,” Silknitter said. “It’s super amazing. It’s an Omaha gem. It really is.”

With their home's new modern lines, owners Chad and Jessie Sievers thought the remodel turned out spectacularly. It’s one of several homes on the Professional Remodeling Organization of Nebraska-Iowa home tour this weekend.

The Sievers asked for a more inviting entrance and to open the kitchen to the other living areas on the main floor. Silknitter said the house was taken out of the '70s into what is considered a rustic modern farmhouse design.

“We just wanted an open floor plan that was super family friendly,” Jessie Sievers said.

Following Jessie Siever's vision and using the same natural materials as in the original build, Gitt renovated about 2,600 square feet.

“The first floor is open except the bedrooms,” Silknitter said. “The kitchen, the dining room, the living room, the entryway, the seating area, all flows into one.”

The expanded kitchen area is now opened, with two large islands. A fireplace was removed to create a wall of windows looking outside to the trees and trails that the family of five loves.

A hand-crafted 23-foot wood beam shipped in from California.

Tracy Tobaben with Cabinet Design Studio helped design kitchen cupboards that would fit the needs of the active family. They're pickled white oak with painted perimeter cabinets for a contemporary look.

Nollette Metal Works built the beverage glass doors.

The outside of the home also got a facelift, with a more inviting entrance, painted white pearl siding, white-washed stone and new windows.

VirtuActive 3D Drafting & Design was used for 3D renderings to bring the Sievers’ vision to life.

“I absolutely love it,” Jessie Sievers said.

She likes to sit in the new reading area to take advantage of the view of the valley. A light, bright and airy feel allows her to enjoy the tranquil atmosphere surrounding the house.

“My daughter helped me and steered me into sticking with white. I just love the brightness," she said. "We loved our home, before but now we are just so thankful to pull in more nature and openness.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

PRO remodeled home tour

The Professional Remodeling Organization of Nebraska-Iowa home tour will be April 9 and 10 from noon to 5 p.m. both days. It is a free event.

Four newly designed kitchen spaces will be shown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cabinet Design Studio Showroom, 14637 Industrial Road. Maps of the homes on the tour will be available there and at the individual homes.

C & H Construction, 8415 Dawson Court, Plattsmouth: A new covered outdoor kitchen, bar area, customer heated sport pool and sundeck enhanced this Beaver Lake home’s outdoor space.

Forsman’s Finest Decks, 9936 Broadmoor Road, Omaha: A new, maintenance-free deck was built around a large fireplace to provide privacy and views of this expansive lawn at this Regency home.

Forsman’s Finest Decks, 2010 S. 192nd Ave., Omaha: A new hip roof extension and outdoor ceiling fan provide shade for relaxing and grilling this West Omaha home.

Gitt Construction, 200 S. 216th Circle, Elkhorn: Gourmet appliances, bright colors and rustic open shelving now welcome the homeowner, a professional chef.

Gitt Construction and The Modern Hive Interior Design, 11 Ginger Woods Road, Valley:  Views of the private beach at this Inlet Woods lakefront home were achieved by elongating the kitchen and eliminating walls to open up the oversized dining area.

HC Remodel & Design, 1324 S. 83rd St., Omaha: The bathrooms at this Westside-area mid-century modern home were enhanced with custom tile showers, whirlpool baths, French doors and sleek white accents.

Virtual Tour Only

Artistico Design, contemporary style renovation: A client desired a home full of color and contemporary style.

Cabinet Design Studio and Iconic Styling, electic coastal kitchen update: Bright colors, gourmet appliances and contrasting textures add robustness to this new kitchen.

HC Remodel & Design, Gretna modern farmhouse kitchen: An unused passthrough was opened up to create an expansive kitchen and dining area for large gatherings and entertaining, highlighted by a custom center island.

HC Remodel & Design, Bent Creek multi-room remodel: A dated kitchen got a facelift with warm white cabinetry, quartz countertops and the removal a powder room to create an open space to the dining and sitting rooms.

Jenkins Remodeling, Ranch View Estates basement remodel: An open family room/entertainment area, wet bar, and home gym/bedroom transformed this basement into a multi-use space for this family.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

