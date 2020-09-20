Spread your science wings with these facts about monarch butterflies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

See how much you know about monarch butterflies in this Q&A from the Monarch Joint Venture. Find more fascinating facts at Monarch Watch and the Xerces Society.

Q. Do monarchs return to the same areas when they are traveling north?

There is no evidence to suggest that an individual monarch’s offspring return annually to the habitats their ancestors came from. It is most likely that the monarchs you see each year are new to your garden, and not the same monarchs that grew there previously, or their descendants. This is because there are four generations that take place throughout the year for eastern monarchs. By the time monarchs are back in the summer breeding range the next year, they are generations removed from the breeding individuals of the previous year.

During the eastern population’s summer breeding season, three generations pass before the migratory generation (the fourth generation) leaves for Mexico. Successful migrating monarchs will live between six to nine months and reproduce and die in the southern United States in the spring. Their offspring then carry on their migration north.

Q. What do monarchs eat?