Spreading her wings, Oakland woman followed her butterflies to Mexico

Julie Johnson was astonished as the proud guide pulled the tags from his wallet.

Two of the monarch butterflies she had hatched 1,786 miles away in Oakland, Nebraska, had made it to the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere in Michoacán, Mexico.

It made an intense horseback ride up the mountains to the World Heritage Site last spring worthwhile for her and husband Terry.

“He doesn’t like horses, but he did it anyway,” Julie says. “It was quite a ride.”

Julie, a grocery store owner in Oakland, has been raising and tagging butterflies for six years — 500 of them — since seeing it done on a visit to Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, Iowa, with her granddaughters. She records her efforts with the Monarch Watch at the University of Kansas.

Each butterfly gets a little white sticky with a number that is recorded along with whether it was raised or wild, and male or female. If the tag is found on a deceased butterfly in Mexico, conservationists report it back to the Monarch Watch.

“I raise and tag monarchs all summer long,” Julie says. This year she has raised the second and third generations, and the fourth generation is laying eggs. That’s the generation that migrates to Mexico.