Pearl Gagnon of La Vista looks aver flowers at Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion Monday. Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s, and there is no risk of frost, so plants won’t be damaged if planted.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tricia Carl prepares flowers for a planter on her front stoop on south 52nd Street in Omaha. Flower baskets can be planted, too.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Petunias available at Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion on Monday. While there is no more danger of frost after Wednesday, soil is still a little cool for annuals.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Block of Ralston looks through plants at Canoyer Garden Center. Business has been brisk.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s one more time Tuesday night, but then warmer days and nights move in.
“We’ve got really nice spring weather coming finally,” DeWald said. “Spring has finally sprung, and I think it’s going to be here to stay.”
Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s through Saturday. When looking at longer-range forecasts, there is a high chance of above-normal temperatures, DeWald said.
John Porter of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties said there’s no risk of frost after Wednesday, so plants won’t be damaged if planted. The last frost date for eastern Nebraska is usually somewhere between April 29 and May 12, he said.
“Stuff is not going to be damaged by frost, but it will be a little slow growing for warm-season stuff,” Porter said.
Anything planted from seed also would do better if planted in another week or so. That goes for vegetables such as beans and corn, as well as annuals.
Melons, pumpkins and squash will not germinate well until the ground temperatures are in the 70s, he said.
“You might want to wait a little bit longer for it to get a little bit warmer,” Porter said. “The longer they sit without germinating the more likely they are to fail.”
Go ahead and buy hanging pots, Porter said. Annuals can be planted, but they’ll get off to a slow start because of the colder soil.
House plants need nighttime temperatures above 50 degrees, so don’t move them outside for good yet. They can be hardened-off by putting them in a shady area for a few hours during the day and then bringing them back inside at night.
Sales are already brisk at local nurseries and plant stores. Krissy Mendick, store manager at Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion, said they were busy last weekend and expect the same this weekend.
People are buying lots of perennials. Hanging baskets also are popular.
“Seventy degrees is the perfect time to plant,” she said. “People are excited to get their porch containers ready, their hanging baskets put out. They’re ready for color.”
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023
Pearl Gagnon of La Vista looks aver flowers at Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion Monday. Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s, and there is no risk of frost, so plants won’t be damaged if planted.