Let garden season commence, National Weather Service lead meteorologist Van DeWald says.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s one more time Tuesday night, but then warmer days and nights move in.

“We’ve got really nice spring weather coming finally,” DeWald said. “Spring has finally sprung, and I think it’s going to be here to stay.”

Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s through Saturday. When looking at longer-range forecasts, there is a high chance of above-normal temperatures, DeWald said.

John Porter of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties said there’s no risk of frost after Wednesday, so plants won’t be damaged if planted. The last frost date for eastern Nebraska is usually somewhere between April 29 and May 12, he said.

There is one caveat. Plants will get off to a much better start if you wait until soil temperatures are in the 60s. Statewide soil information can be found at cropwatch.unl.edu/soiltemperature. For Omaha, go to mgextensionwx.com.

Right now, soil temperatures in Omaha are in the low 50s.

“Stuff is not going to be damaged by frost, but it will be a little slow growing for warm-season stuff,” Porter said.

Anything planted from seed also would do better if planted in another week or so. That goes for vegetables such as beans and corn, as well as annuals.

Melons, pumpkins and squash will not germinate well until the ground temperatures are in the 70s, he said.

“You might want to wait a little bit longer for it to get a little bit warmer,” Porter said. “The longer they sit without germinating the more likely they are to fail.”

Go ahead and buy hanging pots, Porter said. Annuals can be planted, but they’ll get off to a slow start because of the colder soil.

House plants need nighttime temperatures above 50 degrees, so don’t move them outside for good yet. They can be hardened-off by putting them in a shady area for a few hours during the day and then bringing them back inside at night.

Sales are already brisk at local nurseries and plant stores. Krissy Mendick, store manager at Canoyer Garden Center in Papillion, said they were busy last weekend and expect the same this weekend.

People are buying lots of perennials. Hanging baskets also are popular.

“Seventy degrees is the perfect time to plant,” she said. “People are excited to get their porch containers ready, their hanging baskets put out. They’re ready for color.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023