Take advantage of nice weather and water trees and shrubs

The nice weather expected through the weekend will provide the perfect opportunity to check on your trees and shrubs to see if they need watering.
“Because we haven’t had much in the way of natural rainfall, it’s really important to make sure the roots are moist heading into the winter, especially newly planted trees and shrubs,” said John Fech of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. “It’s a pretty fair likelihood that the roots are dry at this point.”
Temperatures should be around 50 degrees through Monday, according to David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
He said since Jan. 1, Omaha is 8.86 inches below its normal rainfall. There’s a slight chance of rain early Thanksgiving day for southeast Nebraska.
Although the area has been so dry, Fech said to use a screwdriver to probe the soil around the roots of trees, plants and shrubs to see if they need water.
“When you pull the screwdriver out, you’re hoping to feel for cool and moist and not powdery dry and not muddy,” Fech said.
If the soil needs watering, Fech said a soaker hose is the best bet instead of firing up the irrigation system. Let the water flow for about an hour and then recheck with the screwdriver.
After watering, apply 2 inches of wood chips over the roots to retain moisture during the winter.
The soil temperature is around 39 degrees right now, so Fech said you can water even if the air temperature reaches the 30s.
"If the roots are dry entering the winter, they probably won't be able to support the plant in the spring when they start needing water to produce growth," he said.
Fech said to be sure to remove the hose from the outdoor water spigot after watering to prevent plumbing damage.
