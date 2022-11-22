 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Take advantage of nice weather and water trees and shrubs

  • Updated
  • 0

While the autumn weather is still mild, you should try and spend some time caring for your home and yard.

The nice weather expected through the weekend will provide the perfect opportunity to check on your trees and shrubs to see if they need watering.

“Because we haven’t had much in the way of natural rainfall, it’s really important to make sure the roots are moist heading into the winter, especially newly planted trees and shrubs,” said John Fech of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. “It’s a pretty fair likelihood that the roots are dry at this point.”

Temperatures should be around 50 degrees through Monday, according to David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

He said since Jan. 1, Omaha is 8.86 inches below its normal rainfall. There’s a slight chance of rain early Thanksgiving day for southeast Nebraska.

Although the area has been so dry, Fech said to use a screwdriver to probe the soil around the roots of trees, plants and shrubs to see if they need water.

People are also reading…

“When you pull the screwdriver out, you’re hoping to feel for cool and moist and not powdery dry and not muddy,” Fech said.

If the soil needs watering, Fech said a soaker hose is the best bet instead of firing up the irrigation system. Let the water flow for about an hour and then recheck with the screwdriver.

After watering, apply 2 inches of wood chips over the roots to retain moisture during the winter.

The soil temperature is around 39 degrees right now, so Fech said you can water even if the air temperature reaches the 30s.

"If the roots are dry entering the winter, they probably won't be able to support the plant in the spring when they start needing water to produce growth," he said.

Fech said to be sure to remove the hose from the outdoor water spigot after watering to prevent plumbing damage.

Marjie Ducey's Favorite Gardening Stories

OWH Living writer and columnist Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite gardening stories of 2021.

Omaha gardeners, plant stores lament hail damage
Local News

Omaha gardeners, plant stores lament hail damage

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Gardeners across a swath of Omaha were assessing damage to their plants Wednesday after a hailstorm moved through Tuesday night.

After a few weeks, No Mow May was a little more than I could handle
Home & Garden

After a few weeks, No Mow May was a little more than I could handle

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

The goal is to allow grass to grow unmown for the month of May, creating habitat and forage for early season pollinators.

Momaha

On our radar: Five tools to help gardeners

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

They fit like a glove

Rotten 'Potatoes' score: 'Backyard Farmer' is celebrating its 70th season of fun and advice
Omaha State and Regional News

Rotten 'Potatoes' score: 'Backyard Farmer' is celebrating its 70th season of fun and advice

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Tomatoes will still likely be the biggest topic of conversation when "Backyard Farmer" kicks off its 70th season Thursday night, host Kim Todd predicts. So will turf.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Does turkey really make you feel tired?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert