Temperatures at night are warm enough that houseplants can be moved outdoors

Houseplants can start heading outside.
That’s great news after cramming them into every available nook and cranny over the winter.
Just don’t plop them full time in the sun, cautions Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.
Place them under the deck or in the shade so the plants can adjust to being outside again with the wind and the sun. Then they can start enjoying a few hours of sun in the morning.
“They need to strengthen up their stems again, so they don’t get blown over,” Evans said. “They are just like people. They are not used to direct sunlight. Let them slowly adjust so they don’t get sunburned.”
Begonias are cold sensitive and need to wait until night-time temperatures are above 60. But plants such as tropical hibiscus, ferns, oleanders and palms are good to go.
Spring is a great time to repot if you have plants that are root or pot bound.
“We want to make sure the new container is not more than 2 inches bigger than the existing container,” Evans said. “We want to avoid putting them in too large of a container. If they go into one that is too large, all that extra potting mix will act like a wet sock or shoe and rot out the roots of some of the plant.”
It’s been dry the past few weeks, so Evans said don’t forget to water your houseplants once they are outside.
City Nature Challenge
The 2021 City Nature Challenge invites individuals to explore and document wildlife where they live.
The event started in 2016 as a competition between two cities to see how many different wildlife observations could be documented using the platform iNaturalist. Since then, the community science event has grown and this year more than 400 cities worldwide are set to participate.
Anyone with a camera and access to iNaturalist can participate. iNaturalist is available as a smartphone app or online through iNaturalist.org.
This City Nature Challenge is a great way for individuals to connect with their local environments. It also provides a huge amount of data that researchers and scientists otherwise would not have access to. This includes biodiversity data for urban environments, including records of species in places where they previously had not been documented.
The City Nature Challenge takes place in two parts. The first part, the observation period, runs through Monday. This is the time to observe wildlife, take photos and start uploading them to iNaturalist.
Those making observations in the participating cities of Lincoln or Omaha will have their observations count toward that city’s total. Individuals outside of a participating city can join the City Nature Challenge 2021 Global Project on iNaturalist.
The second part of the City Nature Challenge is the identification period, which runs Tuesday to Sunday. During this time, anyone across the globe can help identify observations through iNaturalist. Sorting through all of that data is just as important as collecting it. If you are familiar with local plants, animals or fungi, apply. There will be virtual “identification parties” Tuesday to Friday from from noon-1 p.m. for anyone who would like to join.
The results from the City Nature Challenge, locally and globally, will be announced May 10.
He’s seed sharing
Omaha Police officer Michael Pecha says people still recognize his name after his garden was featured in The Omaha World-Herald last year.
His work continues. He harvested several seeds, which he shared with friends planning to start their own pollinator gardens. He’s also working on some prairie restoration at his mother’s acreage.
“I still have some left that I’m going to try to clean up soon and donate to the Omaha library’s seed library,” he said.
His garden is off to a good start and he’s happy to report he has his first pasque flower bloom.
“In other exciting news, I submitted some photos of my garden to Stock Seed Farms and they selected one as the cover photo for their catalog,” he said.
