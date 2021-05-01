Temperatures at night are warm enough that houseplants can be moved outdoors

Houseplants can start heading outside.

That’s great news after cramming them into every available nook and cranny over the winter.

Just don’t plop them full time in the sun, cautions Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties.

Place them under the deck or in the shade so the plants can adjust to being outside again with the wind and the sun. Then they can start enjoying a few hours of sun in the morning.

“They need to strengthen up their stems again, so they don’t get blown over,” Evans said. “They are just like people. They are not used to direct sunlight. Let them slowly adjust so they don’t get sunburned.”

Begonias are cold sensitive and need to wait until night-time temperatures are above 60. But plants such as tropical hibiscus, ferns, oleanders and palms are good to go.

Spring is a great time to repot if you have plants that are root or pot bound.