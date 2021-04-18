The next time you curse a dandelion, think of these dandy pluses

Love them or hate them, there is something to be said for the lowly dandelion.

One of the most successful plants, they thrive in the harshest environments — from cracks in concrete to alpine conditions. Not to mention they grow great in your lawn.

That’s why, about 100 years ago, they became a weed.

But did you know they are a great source of nutrition? For your salad and also for early emerging pollinators. Leafcutter, mason and bumble bees will all visit dandelions for their nectar and pollen.

The University of Minnesota did a study and found that a single dandelion flower can produce between 3.7 and 7.4 micro-liters of nectar a day. The same study found that the nectar sugar content is around 42% to 55%. That’s impressive when compared to other early spring flowering plants.

We are starting to gain a better appreciation for the dandelion. They have an extremely long tap root that helps fracture the soil, allowing water to percolate into the soil profile instead of running off.

The edible plant is high in many vitamins and minerals. Just be careful to never consume a dandelion that has been treated with an herbicide.