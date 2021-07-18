'They are absolutely adorable': Welcome solitary bees into your yard with their own 'hotel'

Entomologist Jody Green talks about solitary bees the way others might talk about a puppy or kitten.

"They are absolutely adorable," she says. "They are so cute."

While the plight of honey bees has been in the spotlight for several years, 90% of the 4,000 species of bees in North America are solitary bees. They don't have a​ central hive or a nest buzzing with worker bees.

Seventy percent of the solitary bees nest in the ground and 30% in tunnels or cavities.

Just as you'd do to help any pollinator, you can add native plant species to your garden to provide food for those bees. But instead of mulching every bed that you create, leave some areas of bare soil to give bees places to nest underground.

Let your garden be a little messy, too. Those dry, hollow, and pithy stems of spent plants are the perfect home for a solitary bee. Toss those out and you could be tossing out bee eggs, larvae and pupae.

Be careful about using pesticides while bees are foraging, or better yet, don't use broad spectrum chemicals at all.

If you want to go a step further, give nature a boost by providing an artificial home for Green's solitary favorites. They're called bee hotels.