Turn monarch migration into a fun science lesson

The little girl wanted to know.

Do monarch butterflies sleep with their wings open or closed?

“Probably folded over their back, trying not to expend energy,” said Doug Golick, assistant professor of entomology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

If you are one of the lucky ones, Golick said, you might see hundreds in a single roosting spot.

Monarchs gather in groups called a bivouac at night, trying to stay out of the wind as they rest in a tree or bush during their journey from as far north as southern Canada to the Sierra Madre Mountains northwest of Mexico City.

Parents and stay-at-home students can step outside and get an easy science lesson as they study monarchs flitting from flower to flower during peak migration in Nebraska.

It takes around two months for the insects to make the trip south to the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, which for Nebraskans would be a nearly 30-hour drive. Even though they appear to be wafting leisurely through the air, the orange and black monarchs can actually travel more than 25 miles a day.

One butterfly once even flew 265 miles in 24 hours.