Turn monarch migration into a fun science lesson

The little girl wanted to know.
Do monarch butterflies sleep with their wings open or closed?
“Probably folded over their back, trying not to expend energy,” said Doug Golick, assistant professor of entomology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
If you are one of the lucky ones, Golick said, you might see hundreds in a single roosting spot.
Monarchs gather in groups called a bivouac at night, trying to stay out of the wind as they rest in a tree or bush during their journey from as far north as southern Canada to the Sierra Madre Mountains northwest of Mexico City.
Parents and stay-at-home students can step outside and get an easy science lesson as they study monarchs flitting from flower to flower during peak migration in Nebraska.
It takes around two months for the insects to make the trip south to the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, which for Nebraskans would be a nearly 30-hour drive. Even though they appear to be wafting leisurely through the air, the orange and black monarchs can actually travel more than 25 miles a day.
One butterfly once even flew 265 miles in 24 hours.
It’s a perilous trip, though, as the eastern population travels to its winter resting spot. The monarchs have to navigate the challenges of climate change, weather events and habitat loss, and more than 95% don’t make it, Golick said.
“There are all kinds of things that can happen,” he said. “Migration is stressful for most creatures. Only the strongest and largest will survive.”
He said many groups of nature lovers are trying to provide habitat for the butterflies all along their route south to the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Gardeners and monarch fans can help by avoiding the use of pesticides in the fall and by planting milkweed and late-blooming flowers such as asters and zinnias that provide needed nectar.
Those butterflies that do make it to Mexico roost in oyamel fir forests high in the mountains, where they will stay until next March when they start the journey north again.
It’s in those mountains that the number of butterflies is determined, counted by how many hectares of forest they cover. Last year, it was only 2.83 hectares compared to 6.05 the year before.
Golick is not sure how many are traveling right now through Nebraska. His only gauge until the winter count is the view outside his home office window.
“I have noticed a lot of monarchs this year,” Golick said. “To me, it’s been a pretty good butterfly year for many species.”
