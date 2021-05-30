Turn your garden into a patriotic salute to those who gave their lives for our country

This Memorial Day weekend, Judy Ekeler is asking homeowners to consider displaying their patriotism in their gardens.

The Fremont resident is an organizer of the Never Forget Garden Project, created for the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ekeler is a national vice chair of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which is working on commemorative events with the Society of Honor Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

With the actual centennial commemoration on Nov. 11, now is the time to plant and mark a Never Forget Garden to encourage passers-by to think about what the tomb means to Americans, Ekeler said.

As you’re considering your plantings, include a white rose. It’s the symbol for the 100th anniversary because the American Rose Society has found that the white rose was used in the arrangement placed on the casket of the American Unknown Soldier from World War I in France. The Rose Society is developing a Never Forget Rose that will be available to nurseries in 2022.

For more information on the project, go to tombguard.org and click on centennial at the very bottom of the page and then centennial projects.