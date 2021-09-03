Vision of a view: Gardens bloom atop Cottonwood Hotel

Before Diana Failla planted a flower in the rooftop gardens at the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel near Midtown Crossing, she visited the eighth-floor deck for several weeks and just observed.

She wanted to see where the sun hit the pergola and what conditions were like in the wind. She saw where to place various herbs and delicate flowers so they would enjoy a touch of shade starting at noon.

“Chasing the sun and catching the wind,” Failla said. “You need to get a feel for where you are when designing a space, a garden.”

She’s a master gardener and International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist. She is also the executive director of the Urban Bird and Nature Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to sustaining the urban forest and landscape in the city. And she’s the president of the Midtown Neighborhood Alliance and Omaha Council of Garden Clubs.

The two gardens Failla designed have turned into popular spots at weddings and parties. Jay Lund, one of the hotel owners, said there are weddings in the adjacent rooftop ballroom almost every weekend.