Wall power; Crow disciples 'gobsmacked' after driving to Lincoln to see quilt exhibition

She’s also a taskmaster for those who travel to Ohio for her twice-a-year classes, which can last up to a month.

Fox said her car is packed to the hilt for those classes, with a minimum of 100 yards of fabric, a sewing machine, cutting mats and rulers — not to mention clothing for the stay.

“She has amazing insight,” Fox said. “She’s a trailblazer in this art, and we respect her so highly.”

Fox and her group first traveled together last year to see Crow awarded the Master of the Medium Award from the James Renwick Alliance, a support arm of the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian Institute.

When classes were canceled this year because of the coronavirus, they started talking about coming to Lincoln.

They stayed two nights at Camp A Way in Lincoln, either in the two Airstreams the women drove in or a cabin. It felt good to see other people, they said, and to see Crow’s work, which isn’t on display when they go to Ohio for classes.

They also made sure to visit a few quilt shops, even though they also dye a lot of their own fabric. Each store has its own flavor, Fox said.