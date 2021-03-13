Want to start your veggies from seed? We've got the answers to your questions

5. Dampen the seed starting mix before planting for best results (it can be hard to get wet). After planting, try to avoid disturbing the soil with water. Misting or watering from the bottom are the easiest methods to accomplish this. Use some sort of humidity cover — a small enclosed structure or a clear plastic tent for a greenhouse effect to increase humidity and decrease water loss.

6. Most of the seeds you start indoors need to be a little warmer than common room temperature for best results. Using a warming mat (or placing your seeds in a warm place) to get the soil to around 75 degrees will result in the fastest germination. Faster germination results in a higher number of successful starts. Also, be sure to bury seeds to the appropriate depth. The info should be on the packet, but a rule of thumb is to bury seeds the equivalent of twice their width below the soil. If the packet says not to cover the seed, don’t — it means that it needs light to germinate.