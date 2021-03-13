Want to start your veggies from seed? We've got the answers to your questions

It’s go time.
If you’re dreaming of plucking and eating vegetables such as luscious tomatoes from your garden this summer, you can start sowing those seeds now.
If you’ve never planted anything from seeds, it can be a mystery. John Porter, the urban agriculture educator at the Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service, shares some tips.
The most important is to start with a sterile seed starting mix. “Using a nonsterile mix or potting soil with compost can get you a lot of dead seedlings,” Porter said. “That’s the most common mistake people make.”
Most plants don’t need sunlight to germinate; they need a temperature around 75 degrees. Once they begin to grow, Porter said, light becomes more important.
Most equipment to get started can be found at hardware stores, nurseries and big-box stores.
For more information, register for the GROBigRed Basic Vegetable Gardening Virtual Learning Series at go.unl.edu/veggiebasics.
Vegetables 101: When and what to plant
Source: John Porter, Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Service
1. Warm-season crops like tomatoes, peppers and eggplants require a start indoors before the last frost. So do cool-season crops like cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and kale for planting early in the season. Crops that don’t transplant well, like beans, corn, carrots, beets and radishes, should be sown directly in the garden. Vining crops like cucumber, squash and melons often do best when direct seeded in the garden but can be started indoors a few weeks before planting to speed things (or if temperatures are too cool).
2. Consult the seed packet or do a little research on your own to find out how many weeks before last frost to start seeds indoors. Identify the last frost date in your area (in eastern Nebraska, it is typically around the last week of April, but you can wait a bit for “insurance”) and count backward the number of weeks. Warm-season crops will need to be planted after the frost date. Cool-season crops can be planted several weeks before.
3. For cool-season crops (and flowers), the soil temperature is just as important as the air temperature. Most cool-season seeds will germinate in soils between 45 and 50 degrees. You can buy a soil thermometer to measure your local temperature, or find a weather station through a weather app. For areas around Omaha, you can also keep an eye on the weather station at the extension office at mgextensionwx.com
4. For indoor seed starting, be sure to use a sterile seed starting mix and clean containers. For best results, buy prepared seed starting mix or make your own with equal parts peat moss (or coir), vermiculite and perlite. Never add soil or compost or use plain potting mix, which can introduce fungi that attack seedlings. If you’re reusing pots or containers, make sure to wash them with soapy water, then sterilize with a diluted (10%) bleach solution.
5. Dampen the seed starting mix before planting for best results (it can be hard to get wet). After planting, try to avoid disturbing the soil with water. Misting or watering from the bottom are the easiest methods to accomplish this. Use some sort of humidity cover — a small enclosed structure or a clear plastic tent for a greenhouse effect to increase humidity and decrease water loss.
6. Most of the seeds you start indoors need to be a little warmer than common room temperature for best results. Using a warming mat (or placing your seeds in a warm place) to get the soil to around 75 degrees will result in the fastest germination. Faster germination results in a higher number of successful starts. Also, be sure to bury seeds to the appropriate depth. The info should be on the packet, but a rule of thumb is to bury seeds the equivalent of twice their width below the soil. If the packet says not to cover the seed, don’t — it means that it needs light to germinate.
7. But most seeds don’t need light at first to germinate because they have enough stored energy in their seeds to get their first set of leaves. Then they will need at least six hours of bright light for best growth results. If you don’t have a window with enough light, using a supplemental plant light is key. LED greenhouse grow lights in white, red or blue work well and have lower costs and wastes over the lifetime of the light.
8. After your seeds have germinated and your plants have one or two sets of true leaves, it is time to move them from a warm location to a cooler location with good light. Putting them somewhere a bit cooler, say the mid-60s, will result in slower, stronger growth and reduce the likelihood of them getting “leggy” as well.
9. After your plants have developed a set or two of true leaves, they are ready to transition to a richer potting mix to sustain their growth. Use a good quality soil-less potting mix (not garden soil) for best results. Plant them in multicell packs all the way up to a 4-inch pot. Remember that the smaller the container, the fewer the nutrients, and therefore, you’ll either have to plant them quickly, repot or use fertilizer.
10. When your plants are ready to make the leap from indoors to outdoors, be sure to harden them. Going from low light/high humidity indoors to high light/low humidity outdoors is a shock. Harden them by moving them outdoors during the day and back inside during the night. Or if night temps aren’t too cold, leave them outside in a protected place. After a week or so, they’ll be ready to plant.
John Porter is an educator and urban agriculture program coordinator with Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Find him on social media @urbangardenguru.