When she's not caring for primates at the zoo, Omaha gardener chases down sedum plants

A sedum wall in her yard is Mary Haberstich’s happy place.
Especially this summer, after treatment for breast cancer left her too exhausted to garden in 2020. She and her mom, Nancy Haberstich of Lincoln, were diagnosed within two weeks of each other.
Haberstich loves planting vegetables and perennials, but sedums are her favorite.
“They are really versatile, and I love things that have great variety and are not the same looking,” she said.
Haberstich estimates she has 25 varieties that fill a nearly 90-foot stretch along the east side of her home. There was only one kind on the “ugly-looking” concrete wall when she moved in five years ago.
It was at that same time that she started working at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. She’s a senior great apes keeper, and cares for gorillas, orangutans and small primates.
That one variety in her yard was hardy and hard to kill. Plus, pollinators loved it.
Then she started walking around the neighborhood and discovering other varieties that come in greens, purples and reds. Through Facebook, friends and her mom, she learned they were easy to propagate.
“You just pick off a piece and put it in water or dirt,” she said. “I like that you can propagate and move them where you want.”
Although a newcomer to the groundcovers then, she now looks to add a variety or two every spring.
“That’s my addiction. When the nurseries start opening up for the season, I wonder, ‘What new species am I going to get my hands on this year.’ ”
She said Indian Creek Nursery in midtown Omaha never disappoints. She won’t hesitate to knock on a door if she walks by someone’s garden and sees a new species that she doesn’t have in her collection.
A variety called “coral reef” is her current favorite. It’s lime green in the hot days of the summer and then turns a bright orange-pink color when it’s cool.
“It is unique,” she said. “I just think it looks gorgeous when it starts filling in my spaces.”
Haberstich’s other passion is caring for primates, which she’s done for the past 13 years.
She said it’s 90% hard, dirty work and 10% “awesome.” The awesome part is when she gets to interact with the animals on their health care. They are trained to present body parts and hold up arms for injections.
It’s also a challenge to keep their minds and bodies busy and to provide an engaging environment.
“We’ve asked these animals to be in these enclosures their whole lives,” she said, “and it’s our job is to make sure it’s engaging and interesting and keep them interested.”
Haberstich said other homeowners can help by bringing their fallen and trimmed branches to the zoo. The program is called Browse. For more information, contact browse@omahazoo.com or call 402-738-6947.
“A ton of animals, including primates, love getting Browse,” she said.
Cactus sale
Mulhall’s is holding its 16th annual cactus and succulent show Saturday at the store at 3615 N. 120th St.
Prizes will be awarded for some of the stranger plants that people bring. Registration for the plant contest runs from 9 to 10 a.m.
There will also be specialty growers on hand and a planting station.
The event runs from 9 to 4 p.m.
