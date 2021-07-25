When she's not caring for primates at the zoo, Omaha gardener chases down sedum plants

Then she started walking around the neighborhood and discovering other varieties that come in greens, purples and reds. Through Facebook, friends and her mom, she learned they were easy to propagate.

“You just pick off a piece and put it in water or dirt,” she said. “I like that you can propagate and move them where you want.”

Although a newcomer to the groundcovers then, she now looks to add a variety or two every spring.

“That’s my addiction. When the nurseries start opening up for the season, I wonder, ‘What new species am I going to get my hands on this year.’ ”

She said Indian Creek Nursery in midtown Omaha never disappoints. She won’t hesitate to knock on a door if she walks by someone’s garden and sees a new species that she doesn’t have in her collection.

A variety called “coral reef” is her current favorite. It’s lime green in the hot days of the summer and then turns a bright orange-pink color when it’s cool.

“It is unique,” she said. “I just think it looks gorgeous when it starts filling in my spaces.”

Haberstich’s other passion is caring for primates, which she’s done for the past 13 years.