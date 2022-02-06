With a little effort, curbside strip can become a place of beauty

What’s the biggest landscape challenge on your property? For many homeowners, it’s that curbside strip of soil surrounded by asphalt, concrete or buildings.

It’s difficult to mow, almost impossible to water without runoff, possibly shaded for part of the day and exposed to hot sunlight other times.

It has to withstand foot traffic, pet refuse and de-icers from winter snow removal. It also needs to be accessible for water and sewer line maintenance and meet local street codes, which may greatly restrict plant height and spread.

In caring for it, you reclaim otherwise “wasted” space, visit more with neighbors and passersby and, if it’s looking good, maybe even get compliments on the makeover.

On a more financial level, curbsides are the first step toward curb appeal in terms of real estate value and in making the whole neighborhood more appealing.

It can take some time and care but with good planning it can require less maintenance in the future and be a gift to beneficial insects, songbirds, yourself and your neighbors.