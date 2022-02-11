With little snow and warm days, plants could use a drink

“Pretty much all plant material will benefit from watering,” he said.

The Omaha area has received just 7.8 inches of snow this season, the 15th driest winter in the past 150 years, and that could also affect plant survival.

Snow makes an excellent insulator, Evans said, and protects the crown of the plant from the worst of the cold.

“Last year, we had record cold temps and the ground was not frozen because of the insulating effect of the snow,” Evans said. “When we have zero or close to that weather and no snow coupled with dry soils we get damage to the crown.”

Some spring bulbs such as snow drops are already starting to flower. Some tulips and daffodils are also emerging, which has some gardeners concerned.

“That’s normal and they will be OK if we get cold again,” Evans said.

Though temperatures are warmer than average, resist the urge to do any gardening work besides picking up twigs and small branches.

It’s still too early, Evans said, and leaf debris provides shelter to overwintering insects and wildlife.