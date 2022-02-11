With little snow and warm days, plants could use a drink

Drought conditions in Nebraska mean property owners might want to start doing what’s normally considered a summer chore.
Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties, said it would be a good idea to water plants, trees and shrubs.
“If the dry weather continues, twice a month would be OK,” he said. “Focus on plants new to the ground in 2021. Then move to established plants.”
Woody greenery new to the ground in the past five years also needs a drink.
The U.S. Drought Monitor this week listed Douglas and Sarpy Counties as abnormally dry, the lowest drought category. Large swathes of the state are in a moderate drought, in which pasture and crop growth are stunted and surface water levels decline.
Evans said to water plants with a garden hose until you see runoff, and then move to the next section. Any day that temperatures surpass 40 degrees will work.
Use a long screwdriver first to make sure the ground isn’t frozen, otherwise the water will just sit on top of the soil.
“Pretty much all plant material will benefit from watering,” he said.
The Omaha area has received just 7.8 inches of snow this season, the 15th driest winter in the past 150 years, and that could also affect plant survival.
Snow makes an excellent insulator, Evans said, and protects the crown of the plant from the worst of the cold.
“Last year, we had record cold temps and the ground was not frozen because of the insulating effect of the snow,” Evans said. “When we have zero or close to that weather and no snow coupled with dry soils we get damage to the crown.”
Some spring bulbs such as snow drops are already starting to flower. Some tulips and daffodils are also emerging, which has some gardeners concerned.
“That’s normal and they will be OK if we get cold again,” Evans said.
Though temperatures are warmer than average, resist the urge to do any gardening work besides picking up twigs and small branches.
It’s still too early, Evans said, and leaf debris provides shelter to overwintering insects and wildlife.
“Fifty degrees at night is a good rule of thumb, but we want to give pollinators the chance to emerge from their homes before tossing everything in the trash,” he said. “The later they wait, the better.”
Raking up the debris under bird feeders is not a problem, he said. That keeps voles and other critters from visiting your yard.
