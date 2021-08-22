With new program, gardeners can pledge their support for the environment

She herself has been removing lawn and replacing it with several types of pollinator plants.

There is a $45 fee.

Those in the program will receive a yard sign and a quarterly newsletter with tips from arboretum experts.

A yearly meeting will allow those in the program to ask questions about gardening and learn about new plants in the arboretum greenhouse.

Pinneo said gardeners and staff have been asking for this type of program for a while.

“Others are certified for wildlife or water protection,” she said. “We wanted to really allow folks to show off the work they are doing with their gardening to help the environment. They can put signs up and share they are part of our affiliate network.”

Sad passing

It’s with great sadness that I share that Julie “Judy” Navon has died. She was a co-founder of Benson Plant Rescue.

Her husband and co-founder, Dr. David Hibler, said she died of stage 4 lymphoma on Tuesday. In accordance with Jewish tradition, a celebration of life will be held Sept. 19.