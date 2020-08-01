Zinnias attract bounty of bees, butterflies and birds to Omaha garden

They’re easy to care for once they start growing. She recommends watering the plants near the soil to avoid powdery mildew. She mulches with grass clippings and occasionally fertilizes with a sprinkle of Epsom salts for strong roots.

Then she just watches the parade of pollinators enjoy her work.

“It’s my sanctuary,” she said.

Plant swap

The Midtown Plant Swap will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8.

Marin O’Donnell and Amelia Rosser organized the event after several others in the spring were canceled. It will be held outside at 2142 S. 34th St.

Anyone interested in attending can sign up by going to Midtown Plant Swap on the Facebook events page. Only 10 people will be allowed at the swap at a time.

O’Donnell said they want to connect people while still maintaining CDC guidelines for social distancing.

“Just give people a little happiness through houseplants,” she said.

‘Don’t mow flowers’

Rich and Kathleen Henningsen’s quest to visit all of the country’s national parks has been sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.