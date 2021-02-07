How I fell in library love

Feeling nostalgic for the books of my youth on these cold, snowy days, I recently reread “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith.

This powerful story contains one of my favorite passages about when young Francie Nolan discovered her local library: “From that time on, the world was hers for the reading. She would never miss the lack of intimate friends. Books became her friends and there was one for every mood. … On that day when she first knew she could read, she made a vow to read one book a day as long as she lived.”

I shared that same thrill of empowerment upon discovering my hometown library and the excitement of having unlimited access to stories. I fell in library love.

As I reflect on the past year, I have been reminded repeatedly that I am fortunate not only to work in a profession that I literally love, but to be able to do my job in a community that loves its library system, too.

The past year certainly presented its share of challenges. The pandemic and city budget concerns kept Omaha Public Library closed for several months and unable to schedule its part-time staff. OPL shifted its service model from in-person assistance and programs to being completely digital, at least until the introduction of curbside pick-up service provided access to print materials again.