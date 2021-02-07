How I fell in library love

Feeling nostalgic for the books of my youth on these cold, snowy days, I recently reread “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith.
This powerful story contains one of my favorite passages about when young Francie Nolan discovered her local library: “From that time on, the world was hers for the reading. She would never miss the lack of intimate friends. Books became her friends and there was one for every mood. … On that day when she first knew she could read, she made a vow to read one book a day as long as she lived.”
I shared that same thrill of empowerment upon discovering my hometown library and the excitement of having unlimited access to stories. I fell in library love.
As I reflect on the past year, I have been reminded repeatedly that I am fortunate not only to work in a profession that I literally love, but to be able to do my job in a community that loves its library system, too.
The past year certainly presented its share of challenges. The pandemic and city budget concerns kept Omaha Public Library closed for several months and unable to schedule its part-time staff. OPL shifted its service model from in-person assistance and programs to being completely digital, at least until the introduction of curbside pick-up service provided access to print materials again.
OPL staff worked to remove barriers to service and access throughout its closure, and while patrons let us know how much they missed their libraries, they also regularly provided words of encouragement and appreciation for the work our staff was doing to keep them connected. The overwhelming level of support kept us motivated each day.
Some of our favorite feedback came from OPL’s youngest patrons, who dropped off cards, pictures and even a hand-drawn book for the library staff.
And, of course, where would we be without our Friends of OPL? They recently awarded their “Special Friends Award” to the OPL staff, stating: “They are our WARRIORS in this pandemic. They are the very SOUL of the Omaha Public Library.” The OPL Board of Trustees echoed the sentiment by passing a resolution expressing gratitude and support as well.
Many organizations and individuals showed their support, too, by responding to the OPL Foundation’s appeal for funds to grow the library’s digital collection. More than $165,000 was donated, making it possible to increase the number of digital titles available for checkout by 9%. Demand for downloadable books has soared during the pandemic.
Libraries have always been an important part of my life, and never have I felt the importance of that as profoundly as I have this past year.
Whether you’re looking to rekindle your love of books or fuel an already-burning flame of passion for stories and reading, you’ll be in good company at OPL.
The author is executive director of the Omaha Public Library.