How to be a temporary local in Prague, one of Europe's most fascinating cities

Our visit to Prague

CZECH SPECIALTIES

I was nervous about the cuisine, primarily because of the heavy use of paprika. I mistakenly presumed that Czech food would have a lot of heat. But sweet paprika is the spice of choice. We tried and loved:

Svickova, a beloved dish of roast pork with a creamy, golden vegetable puree, served with knedliky (bread dumplings) and a dollop of cranberry sauce.

Livance, small pillow-like pancakes, served warm with melted butter and a dusting of cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar, or drizzled with hot fudge.

Gulas, or goulash. Every restaurant and pub seems to have its own version of this hearty meat stew. Typically served with sliced dark bread or dumplings. And a Pilsner.

Chlebicek, an open-faced sandwich that’s the Czech version of fast food. Ours was a half-slice of baguette-like bread with an egg-salad spread, thinly sliced prazska sunka (Prague ham) and fresh-sliced tomato.

Becherovka, a liqueur made from a secret recipe of herbs and spices. We had a round of shots at the Cash Only Bar (it’s the name and the payment policy). Luckily, we only had a two-block walk to our hotel. The Czech Republic’s national drink packs a punch.

WHERE WE STAYED

Hotel Leonardo, a boutique hotel within easy walking distance of Charles Bridge, Old Town and the Little Quarter. The breakfast room was in the lower level and cave-like in a cool way. The fare was international, with sweet and savory offerings. Our room was large by European standards. Suite-style, with a queen bed, sitting area and full bath. No view, but we didn’t care.

GETTING AROUND

The Metro, tram and bus lines are easy to use; day passes are the most convenient way to go.

ABOUT THE TOUR

We felt like temporary locals, with ample free time each day to explore on our own. We arrived one day early upon the advice of the tour coordinator for Rick Steves. This gave us 24 hours to acclimate and recover from jet lag before meeting up with the tour group. From Prague, we traveled by motorcoach to Budapest, a city with a cosmopolitan vibe, especially in the town square. The Ruin Bar scene (think commercial squatters), a Hungarian cooking class and a night cruise on the Danube River were highlights of our time in Buda and Pest.