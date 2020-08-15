How to select the proper face mask

Unlike at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s now easy to find a mask that fits well and looks good. But which masks are most effective at preventing the spread of the virus?
Recently, researchers at Duke University tested 14 types of face masks to determine which were best at stopping the transmission of respiratory droplets during regular speech.
Here are some of their findings to keep in mind as you shop for a mask:
- Fitted N95 masks, which are typically used by medical professionals, are most effective at limiting exposure to and the spread of respiratory droplets. But given that there have been nationwide shortages of N95 masks, it might be best to leave these to health care workers.
- Cotton masks have been proven to perform well and are widely available from retailers. You can also make them at home.
- The cotton mask style that performs best is a three-layer combination of cotton and polypropylene, though masks made out of two-layer pleated cotton also work well.
- Three-layer surgical masks, while less stylish than cotton masks, also are effective at limiting the spread of the virus.
- Folded bandannas and knitted masks do not offer much protection. Stick with cotton or surgical masks.
- Avoid neck fleece masks, which are also called gaiters and are often used by runners. Researchers have found that they appear to break down larger respiratory droplets into aerosols, meaning they may be worse at containing the virus than wearing no mask at all.
- Proper fit is important with any style of mask. Even when wearing a mask, you want to avoid touching your face as much as possible, so avoid any mask that you need to constantly adjust.
