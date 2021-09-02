 Skip to main content
Hutchfest, featuring artisans from across the Midwest, will also have lots of food
090321-owh-new-hutchfestupdate-p1

A crowd works through the vendor area at Hutchfest in 2019.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Native Omaha Days, a multiday biennial event, celebrates friends, family and community. It started in 1977 and draws people from across the nation back to Omaha.

Those looking to get out on Sunday can find some fun while supporting local businesses at the same time.

Hosted by local furniture shop Hutch, Hutchfest is a one-day community and artisan celebration at Millwork Commons, at 11th and Nicholas Streets, with vendors from across the Midwest, including hundreds of local artisans. The event begins at 10 a.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Kids 12 and younger will be admitted for free.

This year, Hutchfest will also feature brunch. Original street-style food and drinks will be provided by Omaha businesses: Saddle Creek Breakfast Club, ROAM Wine Bar, Gravy Train, Veg.Edible, Prairie Gold Pretzels, Little Ve’s, Reboot, Hardy Coffee, Ital Vital Living, Coneflower, Vis Major, Maven Social & Millwork’s Own, Kros Strain and 15 more local food trucks and operations.

The owners of Hutch, Nick Huff and Brandon Beed, work to support makers from across the Midwest.

Additional attractions will include:

• Local DJ by Beats Life Knowledge

• Oversized lawn games

• Free Hutchfest swag for the first 3,000 attendees.

The festival, which is dog-friendly, runs until 4 p.m. A complete list of vendors and sponsors is available at hutchfestomaha.com.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

