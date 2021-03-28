A breakfast popover that's as light as air

3. Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the eggs, flour, warm milk, sugar, vanilla extract and pinch of salt, and blend on medium-high speed until uniform. (If mixing by hand, combine the eggs with the milk until the mixture is light yellow and no longer stringy, about 1 minute. Add the flour, sugar, vanilla and pinch of salt, and whisk vigorously to remove the lumps, about 30 seconds.)

4. Again, carefully remove the hot pan from the oven. The butter should be melted. Swirl the butter to coat pan completely. Once the pan is coated, pour the excess butter into the batter and pulse to blend. Pour the batter into the hot pan and return the pan to the oven. Cook until the pancake is puffed in the center and golden brown along the edges, about 20 minutes.

5. Using a spatula, remove the entire Dutch baby from the pan and place on a cooling rack for a few minutes to allow the steam to escape without condensing along the bottom and rendering the pancake soggy. Let cool completely and then dust with powdered sugar. Slice the pancake into 8 wedges on a serving platter or cutting board. Top with fruit of your choice and serve.

Adapted from foodnetwork.com

