A former carriage house, this Omaha Field Club home is 'like living in an art installation'

Realtor Lisa Haffner wasn’t sure how to describe the house.

She finally decided the house at 1018 S. 31st St. is post-modern contemporary. Owner Stephen Eytalis calls it “futuristic.”

“It’s like living in an art installation,” he said.

That’s appropriate, considering it was designed by artists Eddith Buis and Eddy Santamaria. Buis was one of the people behind the J. Doe Project in Omaha several years ago.

Haffner and Eytalis agree that it’s unique.

“It’s truly one-of-a-kind,” said Haffner, who works for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Ambassador Real Estate.

The former carriage house was taken down to the studs and reimagined in 2008. It’s tucked away behind a house at the corner of 36th and Pacific Streets designed by architect John McDonald of Joslyn Castle fame. It’s for sale and listed at $425,000.

The property, 50 feet wide and 165 feet long, contains the house, an Airstream-shaped hut, a garage and a small studio. Sculptures dot its length.

The hut doubles as a storm shelter. The garage was built to accommodate a rooftop garden, though that hasn’t come to fruition. Eytalis uses the studio to frame artwork.

Eytalis said the outside has become almost a wildlife sanctuary. He doesn’t own a mower because there’s no grass.

“It’s all planted in perennials and shrubs and trees,” he said. “I have all kinds of birds and wildlife.”

A repurposed sandstone pathway curves around the property.

The house itself, which is just 1,162 square feet, has an open layout with a loft bedroom suite. It’s energy efficient and uses every square foot to its fullest potential, Haffner said.

Shelving allows the display of artwork of every kind. Eytalis was a gallery owner in Illinois before moving to Omaha to be closer to his children.

His personal collection fills the walls. Light fills the space.

“The textures and shapes and the windows all give you a feeling of unique construction that is not standard in terms of architecture,” Eytalis said. “The windows allow light to come in in different ways.”

The heated concrete floors are a favorite — you can walk around in the winter and your feet stay warm, Eytalis said. It also has cement board siding and a steel roof.

The kitchen is small but has been perfect for his needs. He’s a devotee of legendary French chef Jacques Pepin.

“It’s a fun place to cook,” he said. “It doesn’t look like a Better Homes and Gardens kitchen, but it functions because everything is at hand.”

Each of the interior doors has frosted panels, the floating stairs are made of maple and there is cherrywood flooring in the loft. Even though the space is small, there’s abundant storage.

The solid wood front door with its lower oblong window is perfect for a dog, Eytalis said. It’s one of a kind, just like most features in the house.

“Every time I enter this home, I always find something new that grabs my attention,” Haffner said.