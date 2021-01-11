Fun from top to bottom: A three-story playhouse in Bennington is a grandkid's dream

The playhouse has two entrances. One is through the bright yellow schoolhouse built into a corner of the family room on the home’s main level. The other is through Central Park, or rather a commissioned mural on canvas of New York’s famed greenspace. The lower-level mural, 26-feet-by-8 feet, was created by Tyran Schouten, an artist friend of daughter Natalie. She lived in NYC for eight years, and Sorensen family visits always included time in Central Park.

“When the grandkids came, we thought it would be fun to have a bunk room and a bigger bedroom downstairs,” Kris recalls of the 2018-2019 remodeling project that “morphed into something more.”

The Sorensens have three adult children with spouses and three grandchildren, all living in Utah. Heather, the oldest, is the mother of Millie, Porter and Ruby. They visit three or four times a year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This really was a living, breathing thing,” Kris says of the construction process. “We put it on paper, but as workers were framing, I’d have to climb through and see how it all was working.”

While the Sorensens figured out the math, Libby worked on the details.