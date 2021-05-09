Artist's Field Club apartment is a mix of the odd and the sublime

When asked about the design aesthetic of her home, Diane Hayes describes it as Martha Stewart meets Pee-wee Herman and they have a child.

There is no rhyme or reason for anything, she says.

“As an artist, I tend to surround myself with things I find curious. It’s just a place to have fun.”

She found the perfect spot five years ago in the old Condon mansion in Omaha's historic Field Club neighborhood. Surgeon Albert P. Condon modeled the 1914 Georgian revival edifice after his favorite daughter’s doll house. He was a renaissance man who loved gadgets, everything from window casings to door knobs.

“Weird little details,” Hayes says.

That was enough inspiration for the artist, who had been intrigued by the mansion since she was a child. She has filled her apartment, one of six in the building, with what she calls oddball things that she has made or assembled. Most have come from Goodwill, thrift shops and estate sales.

Every room was cool before she moved in, she says, but she’s added her own touches, such as the slate black paint for the living room walls.

“There is nothing so daunting as putting an inky black roller on a white wall,’’ she says.