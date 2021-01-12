Bathroom in the living room? That didn't wash away Omaha couple's enthusiasm for fixer-upper

Pat and his friend Jack Robins, who owns All New Home Improvement, tore down several walls to restore the original layout. The maple floors, which had been hidden by a subfloor and linoleum, were patched and restored by Matias Lucero.

The floors are the only original detail left in the home, but the couple have been working to add character.

Megan drove six hours to Iowa to purchase a pair of ornate wood doors that D.E.W. Manufacturing in Council Bluffs was able to adjust to fit. Baseboards found at A&R Salvage and Recycling were installed by Jay Axelrod, who also hung their shutters.

Megan painted every room except the kitchen and upstairs bathroom. The outside was power-washed, and the shutters were installed. The porch and deck floors were stained, and the porch columns and deck railing were painted.

In August, when they moved in, there were only two yew bushes in the front yard and daylilies along the back fence.

“We planted five trees, and I don’t even know how many bushes and perennials,” Megan says. “I can’t wait for next spring to see what comes back.”