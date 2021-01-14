Christen: Off-grid in an Earthship home, a self-sustaining mountainside marvel

My job as a lifestyles editor has taken me inside hundreds of homes, but none as fascinating as an Earthship in Park County, Colorado.

Its owners, Cherrie and Guy Geerdts, traded careers in Denver in 2012 for laid-back mountain life near Guffey ... population 25. Four years ago, they began looking at off-grid possibilities. “Nothing was right,” Guy recalls, until they landed the Earthship. “There were all kinds of signs that we were meant to own it. And, boom! We’re here.”

In keeping with the architect’s vision, much of the construction is done by the dwelling’s intended inhabitants.

The Earthship style was pioneered by Michael Reynolds during the “back-to-the-land” movement of the 1960s and ’70s. A typical blueprint calls for nesting the back of the home into an earthen hill or mountainside, harvesting your own water and power, producing your own food, and containing and treating your own sewage. Did I mention the primary construction materials are old tires, bottles, cans and adobe mud?