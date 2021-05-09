Christen: When a home captures your heart, it's always 'yours'

Waldruh was unique with a two-story horse stable and shop, a detached two-car garage at the end of a long driveway, and a stand-alone party house. There was enough land for Kurt’s sister, Lisa, to have a horse. There also was a wooden shrine to Jesus, complete with kneeler, and a sundial positioned on a large stone pedestal. Both likely placed by Suneg. Renovation work revealed the Catholic priest’s black socks used as chinking to close cracks between the logs.

When Warren and Peggy bought the heavily wooded property from the Roark family in 1964, two of the Keeler kids were still at home and Kurt was away at college. The running joke was that the family had moved and didn’t tell Kurt where they went. The party house was the site of a few notorious events, held while Warren and Peggy were out of town. An unsolved mystery is how a black chrome kitchen chair could have disappeared from the party house. “It was a source of agony for Mom until her dying day,” Kurt says.

When the Keelers sold the property in 1985 and moved to Colorado Springs, an antique ship’s bell went with them. The elk antlers, mounted on the side of the house by Suneg, stayed. A friendly but ever-present ghost is presumed to still occupy the house.