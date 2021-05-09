Christen: When a home captures your heart, it's always 'yours'

Mark Maser had heard that we were planning to interview his good friend and former neighbor Diane Hayes, who has a sunroom for all seasons, filled with orchids.
“So… orchids,” Mark wrote. “Sure … but that would only scratch the surface. Diane is fun and quirky … she creates orreries.” (Creates …what?)
“While not exactly steampunk,” the owner of the Brandies-Millard House continued, “Diane’s space is most unique. Oddities … found and created, black walls, but not dark. Eerie, but not scary. Mad scientist, but only half mad. Creative. Funny. Saucy.”
Mark went on to write, “I don’t know if you’re the one who will be talking to her … but if not, you will want to be… Because it is so much fun.”
Marjie Ducey had already connected with Diane … and relayed the same after her interview. Next, it was my turn to be enthralled as we photographed her eclectic spaces and oddities.
Diane’s orrery obsession started decades ago when she came across a 1930s orbiter model at a flea market and was mesmerized. Years later, she bought a mechanized child’s toy, took it apart and adapted the gears for her own reproduction of the early astronomy instrument. Her mini solar system with moving parts and lights fascinated friends. "Everyone wanted one," Diane says. About a year ago, she established an Etsy shop and Omaha Orrery was born.
“They have become wildly popular,” she says, counting prop masters for “Star Trek: Discovery,” the TNT series “Snowpiercer,” and a leading Broadway production among her customers.
“I’m busy all the time,” the assemblage artist says of her celestial orbs, which fetch $400 to $500 each.
Diane is a former Realtor and has been in hundreds of local homes. She was curious: “Which one is your all-time favorite?”
Impossible to answer. After a decade of editing this magazine, I’m taking The Fifth.
When Diane shared her favorite, I gasped.
Waldruh. In Bellevue.
My husband’s late parents, Warren and Peggy Keeler, once owned it!
Waldruh, which is loosely translated from German as “quiet forest,” was built in 1931 by the Rev. Joseph Suneg on land along Bellevue Boulevard not far from the Missouri River in Sarpy County. The original log cabin had an Old World design, with an imposing stone fireplace and rocks on a slightly pitched roof to hold slate shingles in place and to keep snow from piling too deep.
Just two years earlier, the priest had organized a land transaction that secured the site of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Omaha. Suneg sold Waldruh in 1935 to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Day and on the same day, according to a published history of St. Margaret Mary’s, bought seven acres of land on a bluff further north on the Boulevard and dubbed it Lorelei.
Waldruh was unique with a two-story horse stable and shop, a detached two-car garage at the end of a long driveway, and a stand-alone party house. There was enough land for Kurt’s sister, Lisa, to have a horse. There also was a wooden shrine to Jesus, complete with kneeler, and a sundial positioned on a large stone pedestal. Both likely placed by Suneg. Renovation work revealed the Catholic priest’s black socks used as chinking to close cracks between the logs.
When Warren and Peggy bought the heavily wooded property from the Roark family in 1964, two of the Keeler kids were still at home and Kurt was away at college. The running joke was that the family had moved and didn’t tell Kurt where they went. The party house was the site of a few notorious events, held while Warren and Peggy were out of town. An unsolved mystery is how a black chrome kitchen chair could have disappeared from the party house. “It was a source of agony for Mom until her dying day,” Kurt says.
When the Keelers sold the property in 1985 and moved to Colorado Springs, an antique ship’s bell went with them. The elk antlers, mounted on the side of the house by Suneg, stayed. A friendly but ever-present ghost is presumed to still occupy the house.
Waldruh won my heart the day Kurt introduced me to it. I’d love to see the inside. Its construction reminds me of the stone-and-wood houses of Switzerland, where my parents were born.
Kurt and I still drive past the house every now and then. The surrounding acres have been replatted and filled in with houses. But that doesn’t diminish the special place Waldruh holds in our family’s heart.
Here's to such places in yours,
