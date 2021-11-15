Christmas cards — well, any greeting cards — are Omaha woman's passion

Penelope Smith has always had a passion for paper.
Especially greeting cards.
“I love the design of them,” she said. “I love the creativity that goes into them.”
She shares that zeal with friends at Christmas, when she sends a picture of a holiday card and its history via email to about 70 of them every day from Dec. 1 to Dec. 25.
She’s also started sending out cards on Mondays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I promised a friend when this virus hit. She found it to be uplifting,” Smith said. “Let me tell you it’s a mad scurry. Especially when I get something in Russian.”
Luckily, the 63-year-old retired archivist can read Italian, German, French, Spanish, classical Greek and Latin and can get by in a few others. An old school adviser can help with those in Russian.
Her dexterity in so many languages is needed while perusing articles and books from libraries across the United States and Europe. She does a deep dive on the background of every card, sometimes at 3 a.m. if she feels in the mood.
“I put in as much as I need to put in. I will always be researching things that I own,” she said. “For one thing, there is always questions that can’t be answered or the answer isn’t available to my satisfaction.”
She can’t remember the exact card that started her collection, which she said numbers in the thousands. They’re stored in many archival boxes.
She's found them from European and American dealers, paper shows, Delcampe, eBay and from European auctions.
She’s from a military family and lived in Asia as a child. It was there, she said, that she began to develop an aesthetic awareness of everything around her, whether it be a tree, a spot on the sidewalk or a 14th century painting. Or a Christmas card.
“You always have to have it turned on,” she said.
She can’t pinpoint a favorite card, though she has many that she thinks that people would love. Among those is one of a little girl staring into a fireplace and imagining all sorts of Christmas items in the smoke that was created by Charles Dater Weldon. He worked for Louis Prang and Co. in Boston, which is credited with making the first Christmas card to originate in the United States in 1875.
Others that stand out are those of Eyvind Earle, who worked for Walt Disney on the backgrounds for the movie, “Sleeping Beauty.”
“He did the most incredible cards from the '40s right through the '70s,” Smith said. “Trees in the snow, barns, shadows cast on snow.
“They’re not all holly, bells and santas,” she said.
She also loves her delightful cache of Victorian cards, particularly those created by the British firm Marcus Ward and Co., which employed such artists as Kate Greenaway and Walter Crane, the famous Arts and Crafts designer.
Smith has already chosen the cards that she’ll be sending out this Christmas. She laughed when she said the job began on Dec. 26 of last year. The project has taken over her dining room table, and consumes her when she’s not reading, listening to music or writing poetry.
She said it’s just part of being a collector and scholar.
“I hope to be doing this if I live to be 105,” she said. “I find finding out things, researching things, to be absolutely fascinating. It gives me an enormous amount of joy. Finding something that no one knew, or a very few knew, gives me even more pleasure.”
