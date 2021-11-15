Christmas cards — well, any greeting cards — are Omaha woman's passion

Penelope Smith has always had a passion for paper.

Especially greeting cards.

“I love the design of them,” she said. “I love the creativity that goes into them.”

She shares that zeal with friends at Christmas, when she sends a picture of a holiday card and its history via email to about 70 of them every day from Dec. 1 to Dec. 25.

She’s also started sending out cards on Mondays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I promised a friend when this virus hit. She found it to be uplifting,” Smith said. “Let me tell you it’s a mad scurry. Especially when I get something in Russian.”

Luckily, the 63-year-old retired archivist can read Italian, German, French, Spanish, classical Greek and Latin and can get by in a few others. An old school adviser can help with those in Russian.

Her dexterity in so many languages is needed while perusing articles and books from libraries across the United States and Europe. She does a deep dive on the background of every card, sometimes at 3 a.m. if she feels in the mood.